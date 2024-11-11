Carlton Palmer has outlined what he believes Sunderland pair Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson are worth amid January interest.

There has been much transfer interest circulating surrounding Sunderland's Chris Rigg in particular, whose performances have attracted the interest of several top clubs in the world of football.

Alan Nixon via his Patreon has recently reported that Nottingham Forest have emerged as the next club to be interested in 17-year-old Rigg and, according to Nixon, have shown an admiration for Tommy Watson for a number of years.

The Tricky Trees join a long line of clubs interested in Rigg, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid also keen.

As for Watson, interest isn't coming as a surprise and is nothing new after Brighton had a seven-figure bid rejected in the summer for the 18-year-old.

The likelihood of the duo leaving in January is extremely low, but that certainly won't stop interest continuing to rise.

Carlton Palmer: "For them to even consider offers in Jan, you're looking at £70m for the pair."

Pundit, Carlton Palmer, has exclusively revealed to FLW his thoughts surrounding the interest from Nuno Espírito Santo's side and how much it would cost to take the pair away from the Stadium of Light in January.

"Teenage sensations, Sunderland's Tommy Watson and Chris Rigg are being coveted by Nottingham Forest. They're not the only club interested in the duo.

"Sunderland are top of the league, they're going fantastically well this season at the moment. I can't believe that they will sell either one of these young stars unless the bank is broken for the pair of them.

"At this moment in time, they're in a great position. If they can add to the squad and kick on, they could be looking at the possibility of automatic promotion, and they could be playing in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest themselves.

"Chris Rigg is seemingly loving his football at Sunderland and so is Tommy Watson, who is in his breakthrough season at the moment.

"The other clubs interested include, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Crystal Palace and European giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. They've all shown interest.

"Brighton and Palace have been looking at Watson on the wing because they're looking at bringing in a wide player, but these guys are destined to be stars of the future.

"Rigg is the outstanding prospect in the Championship. I think he could comfortably play in the Premier League, that is for sure. But at this moment in time, Sunderland are flying high.

"They sit top on 31 points going into the international break, and they can recoup and go again. Unless somebody comes along and breaks the bank in the region of at least £30-35m for each of those players, for them to even consider offers in Jan, you're looking at £70m for the pair.

"I don't think anything is going to happen, but the value of these youngsters is only going to go up the more they keep performing the way they are."

Watson and Rigg should continue development at Sunderland

It is proving to be an extraordinary season unfolding at Sunderland. Their young squad is performing at the best of their abilities, which is bound to attract big clubs over the coming months.

Rigg and Watson have merely stepped into professional football, with Watson into his third season with the Mackems, but it being his first proper stint in the first-team.

As for Rigg, he's proven to be a main-stay in the Sunderland side this season and emerged properly onto the scene last season.

The pair should be looking no further than staying at Sunderland.

Regis Le Bris has been a great appointment after the Black Cats' form, but it all revolves around Le Bris' and Sunderland's ambition for young talent.

Sunderland have an average squad age of 23.3, which is the lowest in the Championship, as the Sunderland boss has proven he fits the policy that Kristjaan Speakman has detailed, by promoting and developing youth which has only brought success judging by this season.

The five youngest squads in the Championship this season as per Transfermarkt Club Average age Sunderland 23.3 Sheffield United 24.0 Stoke City 24.0 Norwich City 24.4 Hull City 24.4

Under Le Bris, the duo are shining, and should only consider their near future to be at the Stadium of Light.