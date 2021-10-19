‘£70m compensation then’, ‘Saw it coming’ – Many Derby fans react to Wayne Rooney, Newcastle updates

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is reportedly interested in the Newcastle United job amid uncertainty surrounding Steve Bruce’s future, which has caused a stir among many Rams fans.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund completed a £305 million takeover of Newcastle during the international break and there has been lots of speculation surrounding the manager since.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, Rooney is interested in replacing Bruce at St James’ Park, potentially on a short-term basis, but only if the latter leaves the club.

It is said that the former England and Manchester United captain would bring former Magpies goalkeeper and current Derby first-team coach Shay Given across with him should he take charge at the North East club.

Meanwhile, SPORTbible have reported that Rooney is on the club’s shortlist of Bruce replacements.

Despite a chaotic summer and the club going into administration last month, the 35-year-old has taken 15 points from 12 games with what is a threadbare squad.

The Rams would be a mid-table side were it not for the 12-point deduction handed to them by the EFL, which has seen them drop to the bottom of the Championship.

Losing their manager in the coming weeks could be catastrophic for Derby and their hopes of survival this term, so it’s no surprise that the links between Rooney and the Newcastle job have caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club on Twitter…

Why would Rooney leave #dcfc to join a smaller club? 😂 — Anton Roe (@AROE77) October 18, 2021

They would want instant success so would be the worst thing for him to do right now, he needs to stick with us and see out this season. — Daley 💙 (@DaleyDCFC) October 18, 2021

Honestly, as a Derby County fan, I saw it coming… Rooney if he goes deserves a chance at a different level, new owners want a big name to draw in the bigger players, they aren’t ready for the Conte’s etc yet… — James Walker (@ReklaW_Twitch) October 19, 2021

No problem, £70m compensation then please 😂 — Sam🐜 (@Sam_Shonka) October 18, 2021

He would never leave derby!he’s derby thru and thru! — charles lachojski (@lachojski) October 18, 2021

No chance — Adam_Cooke03🐏 (@Adam_cooke03) October 18, 2021

Let be honest we are lucky to have Wayne Rooney at the moment don't blame him if he leave for Newcastle and I wish him luck!!! #dcfcfans #dcfc #NUFC — James Collins (@James_collins90) October 18, 2021

I am sure Wayne Rooney has more sense than to even think about the Newcastle job (if it came up). — Clive Simpson 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🇨🇮 🇵🇹 #FBPE (@simpson_clive) October 18, 2021

I don't think so . He would lose all credability — Black sheep (@Biggles1954) October 18, 2021