‘£70m compensation then’, ‘Saw it coming’ – Many Derby fans react to Wayne Rooney, Newcastle updates

14 mins ago

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is reportedly interested in the Newcastle United job amid uncertainty surrounding Steve Bruce’s future, which has caused a stir among many Rams fans. 

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund completed a £305 million takeover of Newcastle during the international break and there has been lots of speculation surrounding the manager since.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, Rooney is interested in replacing Bruce at St James’ Park, potentially on a short-term basis, but only if the latter leaves the club.

It is said that the former England and Manchester United captain would bring former Magpies goalkeeper and current Derby first-team coach Shay Given across with him should he take charge at the North East club.

Meanwhile, SPORTbible have reported that Rooney is on the club’s shortlist of Bruce replacements.

Despite a chaotic summer and the club going into administration last month, the 35-year-old has taken 15 points from 12 games with what is a threadbare squad.

The Rams would be a mid-table side were it not for the 12-point deduction handed to them by the EFL, which has seen them drop to the bottom of the Championship.

Losing their manager in the coming weeks could be catastrophic for Derby and their hopes of survival this term, so it’s no surprise that the links between Rooney and the Newcastle job have caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club on Twitter…


