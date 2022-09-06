70.7% passing accuracy: Can this Chelsea player kick on at Huddersfield Town this season?

Tino Anjorin first joined Huddersfield Town on loan back in January and went on to make eight league appearances for the Terriers scoring one goal last season.

The 20-year-old clearly caught the eye of Danny Schofield though as he has been brought back to the club on another loan spell from Chelsea, this time for the full season.

The midfielder has made seven appearances in all competitions so far scoring two goals and providing an assist in the Carabao Cup too.

This season will be the midfielder’s first full year in senior football so using Wyscout we took a look at his statistics for the season so far to see what the year may look like for him.

Balls over the top

Anjorin has shown he is attacking minded have already contributed to three goals in all competitions so far this season and looking at his passing accuracy of 70.7%, it’s clear to see he is a player that is confident on the ball.

However, despite having an assist under his belt so far this season, the midfielder’s accuracy for long passes is 27.3% whilst his accuracy for crosses is 22.2%.

Therefore, we can see that the youngster clearly feels less confident playing a game over the top and struggles to find his teammates when putting in those longer off the ground balls.

This is not necessarily an essential part of his game to be the best at but given the Terriers have scored just six league goals so far this season, it does suggest they are a side that need to gain the ability to attack in multiple ways and therefore improving his accuracy over the top of the game would give Anjorin and his teammates more chance to get the ball in the net from these moves.

Playing on the floor

Nevertheless, it seems as though the 20-year-old has plenty of confidence in playing a passing game on the floor.

Not only is his passing accuracy high but we can also see that his passes to the final third are successful 56.5% of the time, showing more often than not he’s able to get that ball into the box for his attackers to try and take a chance.

We know he is able to score with two goals under his belt so far this season, both in the same game, and he has a 37.5% rate for shots on target so far this season.

This is something he will no doubt be keen to work on further but it shows us that he’s getting into the right spaces to take his chances and clearly his confidence will improve when goals come, given the fact he got his first two goals in the same game.

His accuracy for dribbling with the ball is 35.3% which again could use further work but at 20-years-old, we can see he feels more comfortable trying to build his game as one where he spends increased time on the ball and is able to play it confidently to the attackers, whilst getting in the right spaces to have a shot on goal.

Strength

Despite being just 20-years-old, it seems as though the midfielder is adapting to the physicality of the Championship absolutely fine.

Whilst he is an attacking minded midfielder, he has won 72% of his defensive duels so far this season showing his ability to trace back on the pitch and protect his back line rather than allowing himself to be in positions that means he gets exploited.

What’s more, even when he loses the ball going forward he has a success rate of 70% for recoveries in the opposition half showing he is someone with plenty of determination in him and he is willing to work hard to get the ball forward for his side.

One area he could do with developing further is his offensive duels which have a success rate of just 26.9% although given he is settling into the league, you can imagine this will increase as his confidence in front of goal does too.

Looking at his statistics for the season so far, it’s clear why a league move will be beneficial and you would expect the youngster to gain a better understanding of senior football.

However, we can also see that he has the potential to get into the right places and serve his side with what they need.

Therefore, as his confidence grows, you would expect his performances to do the same.