7 West Brom transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

West Brom’s season has not quite gone to plan upon their return to the Championship.

Valerien Ismael was dismissed after only six months in charge of the club, replaced by Steve Bruce in February, after a poor run of form.

Unfortunately for the Baggies, the 61-year old was unable to immediately turn around the ship at the Hawthorns.

That left the team well off the pace in the race for a promotion place.

Now, with the end of the regular season coming this weekend, West Brom are no longer even in the conversation for a play-off place.

It has been a significant fall from grace throughout the course of the season that has shown plenty of work is still needed in the team to compete at the top of the second division table.

