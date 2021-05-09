7 transfer rumours from January Sunderland must consider revisiting this summer

Sunderland are going to have plenty of business to do as the summer transfer window looms.

A large number of first team players are out of contract at the end of the season which means that the recruitment team may have their work cut out as they look to secure replacements, and maybe even upgrades.

A key factor in the business that’s done is likely to be which league the club finds themselves in, with promotion to the Championship likely to open the door to a higher caliber of player.

However if they’re in League One there will still be improvements to make in order to target promotion next term.

Sunderland have been linked with plenty of players so far this term, with January being big as the club looked towards mid-season additions.

With that in mind here are seven rumours from January that Sunderland may revisit in the coming months.