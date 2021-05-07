7 transfer rumours from January Cardiff City must consider revisiting this summer

Cardiff City have a lot of work to do over the course of the summer.

Mick McCarthy’s side were expected to challenge for the play-offs this term but unfortunately a poor start to the season has stopped them from being in contention for a top six finish as we move towards the end of the season.

That’s why efforts will need to be doubled next term.

McCarthy has a good idea of which players he’d like to bring in, but the Bluebirds will also be looking at some of the players who were on their list during the January, while also looking at offloading some of the players who were linked with a move away.

With that in mind here are nine transfer rumours from January that Cardiff City must consider revisiting this summer.