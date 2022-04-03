7 tackles won, 1 goal: The Middlesbrough man who stood out against Peterborough

Middlesbrough were at their best as they moved into playoff contention after a 4-0 away win at Peterborough on Saturday.

After a poor run of away form, Boro made in two wins from two away games, scoring six in the process, allaying any fears that could impact their promotion bid.

It was a massive performance when it mattered from Wilder’s players who called upon his team to be more clinical when it came to putting chances away.

They did that here, giving themselves plenty of momentum in their push for promotion.

It was a perfect team performance with individual quality on display and one of the players that stood out was Marcus Tavernier.

Tavernier has been a consistent source of creativity for Wilder’s side this season and if it wasn’t for under-performance in front of goal, he would have a lot more assists to his name.

He has sometimes needed to play at wing-back this season, however on this occasion he was in central midfield where he plays at his best and Boro were certainly thankful for it in this game.

He scored the opener with a brilliant strike from 25 yards that evaded the Peterborough keeper Steven Benda. One area of his game that does need to improve is his ability to score goals, so this will certainly give him a much needed boost.

He had 79 touches of the ball which was the most on the day proving how important he was to the Boro cog, especially in possession. However, as a creative player he tries to make things tick in the final third, posting a 68% passing accuracy.

Even so, his ability to win the ball back for his team was important as well. It shows the influence that Wilder has had on this team and Tavernier in particular, who was not known for being a ball winning midfielder. But, of the 15 ground duels he faced, he won seven, while also winning three of his four headers.

So, not only was he an influence going forward, but also regaining possession for his team and resetting momentum in the final third.

Tavernier is one of the first names on the team sheet, and it’s easy to see why based on this performance.

