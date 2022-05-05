7 Sunderland transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

It seems there is still plenty to be decided at Sunderland ahead of the summer transfer window.

For startes, it remains to be seen which division the Black Cats will be playing in next season, as they battle for promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Beyond that, reports revealing that the club’s board are now considering a £42million takeover have now also emerged, something which, if completed, would affect how the club approach the summer market as well.

Indeed, there will be plenty of issues that need to be addressed ahead of the start of the 2022/23, and with that campaign set to start early than usual, the Black Cats may want to get tose things sorted quickly, once they know what division they will be competing in next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at seven Sunderland transfer dealings that could be completed over the next month, right here.