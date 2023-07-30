Highlights Sunderland aims to compete at the top of the Championship in the upcoming season after a successful campaign last year.

The club has a fanbase that includes famous celebrities like Chris Hughes, Melanie Hill, and Paul Collingwood.

Mark Webber, the former Formula 1 driver, surprisingly supports Sunderland due to his admiration for the club during Roy Keane's tenure as manager.

Sunderland will have ambitions of competing at the top end of the Championship once again in the 2023/2024 season.

The Black Cats were a surprise package last season, as they returned to the second tier and not only stayed away from relegation trouble but also climbed the table and mounted a promotion push.

The Wearsiders get their new Championship season under way next week as they welcome Ipswich Town to the Stadium of Light.

No doubt there will be some big names on show, as there have been before at the Stadium of Light, and here below are some famous celebrities that support Sunderland who you may see at a game in the upcoming campaign.

7 Sunderland AFC supporting celebrities you may see at a game in 23/24

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes rose to fame through ITV2’s series Love Island, but is known for his presenting roles on the TV.

Hughes is part of ITV’s coverage of horse racing, but it may surprise many that despite being born in Gloucestershire, he's been an avid fan of the Black Cats since he was three years old.

Is Melanie Hill a Sunderland fan?

Melanie Hill is best known for being a TV actress, having appeared in soaps such as Waterloo Road and Coronation Street.

The 61-year-old is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, but was brought up in Sunderland, and she has confirmed herself that she is a fan of Sunderland Football Club.

Paul Collingwood

Paul Collingwood is another famous person who is an avid fan of the Black Cats.

The 47-year-old is best known for being a professional cricketer who played for Durham County as well as representing England and moving into the coaching side of the game.

Tony Jeffries

Tony Jeffries was born and raised in Sunderland and was given the nickname the Mighty Mackem, as the former boxer won an Olympic bronze in 2008 before turning professional.

Jeffries presented his medal to the fans at the Stadium of Light and even signed his professional contract at the club’s ground at halftime in a game against Bolton Wanderers.

Who does Mark Webber support?

This may surprise many Sunderland supporters, as ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Webber has revealed in the past that he is a fan of the Black Cats.

The Australian spoke of his admiration of the club coming from Roy Keane’s time as manager at the club.

Kate Adie

Kate Adie is best known for working on BBC News as their Chief News Correspondent between 1989 and 2003, presenting in war zones around the world.

The 77-year-old was born in Northumberland and grew up in Sunderland. So, she is said to be a long-standing fan of the Black Cats and even took part in a Foundation of Light charity in 2011.

Steve Cram

Steve Cram was born in Gateshead and is said to have grown up as a fan of Sunderland Football Club.

The 62-year-old earned the nickname the Jarrow Arrow during his days as a professional athlete. But he might be better known for his work as an athletics commentator these days.