7 Sheffield Wednesday transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday currently find themselves in a tricky situation in terms of preparing for the summer.

They would rather be in the promotion mix at this stage than not be there at all – but this uncertainty surrounding which league they will be in next season will make it extremely difficult for the Owls to make transfer moves in the coming weeks.

Who they target will depend on whether they are in the Championship or third tier next term, though officials at Hillsborough should already have contingency plans in place to deal with either scenario as they look to build their way up to being a formidable second-tier force again.

They will need to force their way past Sunderland and their potential opponent in the play-off final if they are to return to the second tier at the first time of asking – and look towards the future – we take a look at seven transfer dealings that could happen at Hillsborough in the early stages of the summer.