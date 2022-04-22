7 Sheffield United players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Paul Heckingbottom has enjoyed a good start to life as permanent manager of Sheffield United.

The Blades started the season poorly under Slavisa Jokanovic, but the 44-year old has turned the side into a play-off contending team.

But United are now firmly in the hunt for a top six finish with only a few games remaining in their season.

It would be quite the turnaround from where the team was in the early stages of the campaign if they were to secure promotion.

The team has only been in the Championship for one season since their relegation from the top flight last year.

United were comfortably bottom of the Premier League throughout their second season back in the competition.

Heckingbottom even took temporary charge of the team for a number of games for United during their stint back in the league following the dismissal of Chris Wilder midway through the campaign.

But here are seven players who could part ways from Bramall Lane this summer…