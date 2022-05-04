7 Reading FC transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Reading have a very important summer transfer window lying ahead in which they must replenish their squad to compete in the Championship next season.

The contract situations of many of their key players are not ideal, and will force the club to look for value in the transfer market to freshen up their ranks.

There is also some uncertainty around who will be the club’s manager next season after Paul Ince replaced Veljko Paunovic to steer the club to safety.

The Royals have proven that they are a match for anyone on their day, and they do have some very talented players on contracts that carry over to next season, it is a case of whether they can surround that spine with competent options at second tier level.

With only a trip to Kenilworth Road remaining in the calendar for the Royals, here, we have taken a look at seven Reading transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month…