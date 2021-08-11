7 progressive runs, 84% pass accuracy: Hull City man’s performance v Preston North End should put Premier League clubs on alert

Hull City could have had easier tasks on paper for their opening contest of the 2021-22 Championship season as they took the trip to Deepdale to face a Preston North End side who had won their last four matches of the previous campaign.

As they found out though, they needn’t have worried one bit.

PNE could not keep that momentum riding from months ago despite a good early start through Emil Riis as they were trounced 4-1 by the Tigers on their own patch.

Hull haven’t exactly pushed the boat out massively in terms of signings this summer, and just one new recruit was selected from the start by Grant McCann in the form of George Moncur.

The likes of Matthew Smith, Andy Cannon and Di’shon Bernard had to make do with spots on the bench, although Cannon made an impact very late on by sealing the win with the sides fourth of the afternoon.

There was one player though who stood out from the rest on the pitch and that was Keane Lewis-Potter, who could be set for a big season in the black and amber shirt.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Hull City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Hull's first goal of the 20/21 season? George Honeyman Mallik Wilks Keane Lewis-Potter Josh Magennis

The academy graduate made his debut in November 2019 for City and ended that season with 21 appearances and two goals, setting him up perfectly for a full season as a starter in League One in 2020-21.

Lewis-Potter flourished in a three-man attack alongside Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks, scoring 13 times in the league to help fire the Tigers back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

And the 20-year-old answered any doubts that he may not have the same level of success in the Championship with a spell-binding performance against North End – check the stats out for yourself below.

Lewis-Potter latched onto a through ball on 35 minutes to slide home the equaliser before promptly shushing the home crowd, and he also provided a perfect cross to the front post for Magennis to slide home late on to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

The youngster had the better of both Tom Barkhuizen and then Sepp van den Berg when Frankie McAvoy decided to switch systems and the numbers tell the whole story, with two out of his three crosses being accurate and a 84 per cent pass accuracy rate.

As well as his goals it’s Lewis-Potter’s dribbling abilities that are most exciting – he had five out of eight successful ones on Saturday and also made seven progressive runs.

All these signs point towards Hull having a talented prospect on their hands, and there’s parallels with a former Tiger who moved on to the Premier League for big money in Jarrod Bowen.

He was a top prospect until West Ham took a chance on him in January 2020, but Bowen was a couple of years older than Lewis-Potter when he started to explode with goals as he was around 22 years old.

If Lewis-Potter continues to dazzle like he did at the weekend until around January time, then we could see Premier League teams come sniffing around in the mid-season transfer window – which would leave Hull City with a serious transfer dilemma.