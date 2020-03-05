7 outgoings: The QPR team that Warburton could be left with come the summer

Queens Park Rangers are set for another summer overhaul.

When Mark Warburton arrived in the summer, few expected him to oversee such a drastic change in personnel. There’s been over 40 ins and outs at QPR since his appointment and with the summer approaching, and plenty of players coming to the end of their contracts and loan-deals, the club looks set for another hectic pre-season.

QPR, as it stands, are set to lose seven first-team players. The likes of Jordan Hugill, Jack Clarke and Luke Amos are due to return to their parent clubs, whilst all of Grant Hall, Angel Rangel, Geoff Cameron and Marc Pugh are in the final months of their contracts, and with no news of renewing any.

With that in mind, here’s the QPR side that Warburton will be left with come the summer time:

With no regards to potential player transfers for the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel, QPR still have a fairly solid team. But their squad is alarmingly thin already – they’ve been lucky with injuries this season, but if they lose another wave of players and don’t replace them in the next transfer window, they make themselves vulnerable to one or two injuries.

With Hall departing, Conor Masterson is likely to play a big part for QPR next season. In-front of the defence, QPR are set to lose defensive midfielders Cameron and Amos, leaving Dom Ball as the sole central midfielder – this’ll be the main area to bolster in the summer, but youngster Deshane Dalling could play a part.

Ilias Chair will also have more involvement than he has of late, having recently lost his starting spot to the more experienced Marc Pugh. There’ll also be an involvement for Aramide Oteh – with Hugill set to return to West Ham, Oteh, who’s yet to start a game under Warburton, could be thrown in at the deep end next year.

It’s going to be a big summer for QPR. They’re all but set for another season of Championship football, but Warburton is going to lose a lot of first-team players in the summer as it stands, and with the star players also likely to move on, it’ll make his summer shopping list even longer.