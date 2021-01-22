7 of these 18 facts about Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

It’s now well over a year since Michael O’Neill was appointed as Stoke City manager.

During his time at the Bet365 Stadium, the Northern Irishman has done an impressive in job in taking the club from one looking nervously over its shoulder at the Championship relegation zone, to one targeting a push for the play-offs.

But just how much do you know about the Potters boss?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 statements about O’Neill – seven of which are fake – and all you have to do, is correctly identify which are genuine, and which are not.

1 of 18 O'Neill was born in 1969? True Fake