7 of these 18 facts about Rotherham United boss Paul Warne are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

It’s probably fair to say that Paul Warne has done plenty as Rotherham United manager.

With relegations and promotion both on his CV as Millers boss, Warne has certainly seen plenty during his time in the dugout at The New York Stadium.

But just how much do you know about the Rotherham manager?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given 18 statements about Warne – seven of which are fake – and all you have to do, is correctly identify which are genuine, and which are not.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 Warne was born in 1973? True Fake