7 of these 18 facts about QPR boss Mark Warburton are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

It’s now almost two years since Mark Warburton was appointed as manager of QPR.

During that time, the club have somewhat struggled to really get close to the play-off places, and will be looking to pull further away from the Championship relegation zone during the second half of this season.

But just how much do you really know about Warburton?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 statements about the QPR manager – seven of which are fake – and all you have to do, is identify which are genuine, and which are not.

1 of 18 Warburton was born in 1962? True Fake