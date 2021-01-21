7 of these 18 facts about Coventry City boss Mark Robins are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

Coventry City boss Mark Robins will be hoping his side can put together a positive run of results in the Championship, as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues are currently sat 17th in the second-tier standings, and are seven points clear of the relegation zone after their opening 23 matches this term.

But do you know which seven of these 18 facts about Mark Robins are false and which ones are true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 18 Mark Robins was a midfielder in his playing career. True or false? True False