7 of these 18 facts about Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

It’s now nearly four years since Tony Mowbray was appointed as Blackburn Rovers manager.

During his time at Ewood Park, Mowbray has seen the club relegated from the Championship, before guiding them to promotion from League One at the first time of asking, and is now aiming to return the club to the Premier League for the first time in almost a decade this season.

But just how much do you know about Tony Mowbray?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 statements about the Rovers – seven of which are fake – and all you have to do, is identify which are genuine, and which are not.

