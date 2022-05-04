7 Middlesbrough transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Middlesbrough still possess a chance of securing a Championship play-off spot with the second-tier coming to its conclusion this Saturday.

Boro travel to Preston North End knowing that only a victory will give them a chance of creeping into the top-six on the final day of the campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side will be hoping that his former club Sheffield United taste defeat at home to Fulham, although a draw could also work in Boro’s favour.

They will also be keeping close tabs on how Luton Town get on, with the Hatters set to face Reading, with the Hatters two points ahead.

A point below Middlesbrough, Millwall also possess an opportunity to break into the top-six, with the Lions facing Bournemouth on the final day.

Whilst we wait and see how this exciting final day pans out, we take a look at seven Middlesbrough-related transfer dealings that could happen relatively early into the summer…