7 Huddersfield Town transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Huddersfield Town have their sights set on a play-off campaign that will shape how their summer transfer window plays out.

Carlos Corberan’s side can no longer finish any lower than fourth in the table and are guaranteed a home second-leg in the play-offs later this month.

Whether Town can manoeuvre their way through the play-offs or not will lay out what is possible in the summer transfer window.

Failure to win promotion would probably mean there would be growing interest in some of their top talent, whilst winning at Wembley would open new doors when it comes to the club’s own recruitment.

They are a couple of scenarios that could play out, but what of the players involved?

We take a look at a selection of players here that could leave the John Smith’s Stadium, some that could arrive and others things that could develop in the next month or so: