7 goals for Sheffield Wednesday: Stevie May – How is he getting on these days?

Stevie May scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday over the course of the 2014-2015 season, before leaving Hillsborough for Lancashire the following summer.

May joined the Owls in 2014 from Scottish side St. Johnstone and although his goal scoring efforts weren’t prolific he won a lot of praise from the Wednesday faithful for his big presence up top and his hold up play.

The striker scored three goals in his opening eight appearances for the Owls but found himself on the back of nine-game drought which wouldn’t see him score again until a brace against Wigan in November.

May only managed two more goals for Wednesday that term but still remained in the forefront of then manager Stuart Gray’s plans.

His situation would change when Carlos Carvalhal replaced Gray in June 2015 with May missing out on Wednesday’s first five games of the 2015-2016 season.

He would subsequently moved to Championship new boys Preston North End, scoring one goal in his opening seven appearances for the Lilywhites.

An unfortunate knee injury in November 2015 would see the Scot ruled out for the remainder of the season, where he would not return to the Preston lineup until February 2017, going on to make four appearances and scoring one goal for the remainder of the 2016-2017 season.

Following an injury hampered spell with North End, May returned to Scotland in the summer of 2017, joining Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee, taking the bizarre shirt number of 83 to honour the club winning the UEFA Cup winner’s cup in 1983.

May went onto score eight goals in 75 appearances for Aberdeen and featured in both of the club’s Europa League Qualifiers against Burnley, which the Dons ultimately lost 4-2 on aggregate.

Following two season’s with the Dons, May returned to St. Johnstone in August 2019 and has so far in his second spell turned out 14 times for the club, scoring two goals.

The Saints currently sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership table, four points above the bottom two.

May has only missed one game for St. Johnstone since his return to McDiarmid Park and at only 27-year-old, he could be with the club for the long-term.

Stevie May is a player that seems to have been around forever and it is easy to forget that he was only 21 when he joined Sheffield Wednesday.

His time at Hillsborough was one that the fans appreciated and he certainly showed he had the capabilities for English football and may have only got better with age if he had stayed fit.

His time at Wednesday may have been different but for a managerial change ultimately cutting short his time in South Yorkshire, followed by a cruel injury which has led him back to Scotland.

May was only with the Owls for the 2014-2015 season. How well do you remember that campaign? Try our quiz below!

1 of 15 First of all, who was the Owls' head coach for the season? David Jones Gary Megson Stuart Gray Carlos Carvalhal