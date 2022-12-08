7 goal contributions, 53 completed dribbles: Mercurial QPR talent’s numbers suggests he will be on the radar of Premier League clubs in January

Queens Park Rangers ushered in a new era over the summer when Mark Warburton’s three-year tenure at Loftus Road ended in favour of Michael Beale’s arrival.

Little did the hierarchy think though that their new number one would only be in position for less than six months as he jumped at the opportunity to make a return north of the border to rejoin Glasgow Rangers – a team that he achieved success with as an assistant manager in 2021 alongside Steven Gerrard.

The R’s reached the summit of the Championship for a couple of game-weeks under Beale before results started to spiral – around the same time that the Rangers interest leaked into the public domain – and he managed to get the best or even more out of some of the squad he had at his disposal.

And there is no doubt about the fact his star player was Chris Willock, who started the 2022-23 season on absolute flames.

Willock is a player who some expected big things from at Arsenal as a teenager, even making his professional debut at the age of 18, but he moved to Benfica not long after to feature for their B team, before loan moves back to England with West Brom and Huddersfield.

It is QPR where he settled though after arriving on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020, and whilst his first season only brought three goals and five assists in the Championship, the following campaign was better, hitting the back of the net seven times and providing 11 passes or crosses for his team-mates’ goals.

Willock has been a different beast this season though – having missed the first match of the season due to still recovering from a serious hamstring injury suffered at the back end of 2021-22, he netted in his seasonal debut against Middlesbrough with a wonder-goal, with his stats for the campaign reading six goals and one assist from 13 appearances.

But what about his other data? Wyscout has the answers, and it makes for favourable reading.

One of Willock’s main strengths is running at a defender with his dribbling abilities, and he has completed 53 of his 93 attempts, which comes in at a 57 per cent success ratio.

Willock has also completed 14 crosses out of 40 attempts, which is something that can no doubt be improved on, whilst also making 42 progressive runs throughout the season.

Most impressive though is his shots on target to goals ratio – he has nine on target from 30 attempts and with six goals to his name, that is a 67 per cent success rate when it comes to his shots on target.

Of course though there are weak spots – as an out and out winger his defensive side of the game isn’t the strongest and we of course have to mention his hamstrings.

Willock snapped his hamstring back in March and had to spend months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery, describing it as the hardest period of his life, and after netting the winner against Sheffield United earlier this season, he suffered another issue with that part of the body, which kept him out for nearly a month.

You have to hope that this won’t be a recurring theme for Willock, especially when it could restrict his explosive pace when he gets out of first gear.

Willock’s early season form will no doubt have Premier League clubs looking into him in January, with a contract that expires next summer, but essentially in 2024 as QPR have an option which will most certainly be triggered.

But if a further deal cannot be agreed, then QPR could have to cash in if promotion isn’t secured at the end of the season – for now though they will have to fend off the top flight interest that will surely come in January.