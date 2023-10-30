Despite the fact that the transfer window still only re-opens in two months time, clubs are still scouting for potential new recruits ahead of January 2024, and Southampton are seemingly no different, especially as they have been far from foot-perfect in the Championship.

In particular, Russell Martin has had problems getting the right balance in midfield following the departure of club captain James Ward-Prowse to West Ham United, even though he has the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Stuart Armstrong to call upon.

And according to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet, the Saints were one of a number of clubs watching Superliga side Brondby on Sunday in their 2-1 home win over Nordsjaelland, and they were there for in-form attacking midfielder Nicolai Vallys, and they were likely impressed as he notched a goal and assist.

Southampton weren't the only English club there to watch Vallys though, with Aston Villa and perhaps surprisingly Man United also keeping a close eye on the action

Who is Nicolai Vallys?

Vallys is no up-and-coming potential Danish superstar of the future - he is 27 having just turned that age in September, so he is theoretically in the peak of his career.

The attacking midfielder/winger joined Brondby in the summer of 2022, making the move from fellow Danish side Silkeborg where he had scored 11 times in the season prior to his switch.

Vallys scored six times and notched three assists in his debut Superliga year with Brondby, but he has already exceeded his goal tally in the 2023-24 season, hitting the back of the net seven times in his opening 13 matches.

Nicolai Vallys' League Stats, As Of October 30, 2023 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2017-18 Skovshoved 2nd Division (Third Tier) 30 12 1 2018-19 Roskilde 1st Division (Second Tier) 29 7 4 2019-20 Silkeborg Superliga (First Tier) 29 6 1 2020-21 Silkeborg 1st Division 21 8 3 2021-22 Silkeborg Superliga 32 10 11 2022-23 Silkeborg Superliga 6 2 3 Brondby Superliga 24 6 6 2023-24 Brondby Superliga 13 7 2

The Dane, who received his first cap for his country in September against San Marino, has also been pretty creative in terms of setting up his team-mates, recording 11 assists in 2021-22 and nine in the 2022-23 campaign, but it is his goalscoring exploits in the early stages of 2023-24 that is seeing him receive plaudits and scouting.

Do Southampton have a chance of signing Nicolai Vallys?

Considering the level of competition that Southampton have when it comes to scouting Vallys, it may be pretty tricky to get a deal done.

It is not the Premier League interest that they need to be worried about though if Vallys is a significant target, because at the age of 27, it's unlikely that he is going to be seen as a major target for the likes of Man United or Aston Villa.

The likes of Wolfsburg, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille and Real Betis have also been scouting the seven-goal midfielder, and they could provide a more attractive move than the Saints.

However, there is a gateway to the top flight of English football with Southampton should they make a move, and they can surely afford his services given the amount of money they made in the summer transfer window.