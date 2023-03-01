7-goal attacker is ideally suited to Sunderland, bringing him in on a free this summer would be incredible business: Opinion

Whether Sunderland win promotion or not this season, it’s sure to be a busy summer for Tony Mowbray as he looks to reshape the squad in what will be his first pre-season in charge.

As always, the transfer market will be key and the recruitment team at the Stadium of Light will already be working on targets.

And, they know that attacking reinforcements have to be a priority, as Amad Diallo will return to Manchester United in the summer, Joe Gelhardt will go back to Leeds and there are doubts about the future of Alex Pritchard as his contract runs down.

Therefore, they will need to strengthen in the final third and one man who should be on Sunderland’s radar is Chiedozie Ogbene.

The 25-year-old is currently at Rotherham but his deal expires with them in the summer and it seems inevitable that he will leave.

Clearly, the fact he is available on a free transfer is one major positive because whilst the Black Cats will spend under the current ownership, it’s still sensible to look for bargains and Ogbene could is going to be a real coup for whoever lands him on a free.

More importantly though, he has the qualities that they lack.

The Ireland international is a constant threat in behind with his pace and that speed and willingness to stretch the opposition would give Sunderland a different dynamic when they attack.

He is also capable of featuring in different roles, whether it’s from the left, down the right or even centrally, he has the physicality to cause problems and is not easy to stop when he is in full flight.

As well as that, Ogbene has crucially started to add end product to his game this season, with seven goals from 28 games a very impressive return for someone who is playing for a side that are fighting to stay in the league.

Sunderland have changed their approach in the transfer market in recent years to target young, hungry players who want to improve and it’s generally paid off for them.

Even though Ogbene is 25, he is approaching his peak years and this would undoubtedly be the biggest move of his career, so he would be desperate to succeed.

With that in mind, he seems to tick all the boxes for what Sunderland should want in the summer and could star in their revamped attack for the 23/24 season.

