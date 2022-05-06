7 Fulham transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Following a 7-0 thumping of Luton Town on Monday evening, Fulham were crowned as the champions of the Championship in emphatic fashion.

The Cottagers had already secured their place in the Premier League for the 2022-23 season with a 3-0 success over Preston North End last week, but they wanted the title as well and they did it in some style.

Even in the weeks leading up to the confirmation of their promotion, it was widely expected that Marco Silva’s side were going to be in the top flight of English football next season.

Because of that, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive earlier than normal when it comes to Fulham, with the expectation that there will be several new arrivals at Craven Cottage over the summer months.

But there could also be departures as well – let’s look at seven transfer dealings, both in and out, that could occur at the club by the time June rolls around.