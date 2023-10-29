Highlights West Bromwich Albion's financial difficulties may affect their ability to secure high-profile signings amid a challenging season in the Championship.

The club has been limited to loan deals and free transfers, with only three new players joining in the summer.

As the transfer window approaches, the team will need to make strategic signings to ensure success in the 46-game season and maintain their promotion aspirations.

West Bromwich Albion continue to find themselves in a worrying financial situation as they enter a third successive season in the Championship.

The Baggies, led by former Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan, will aim to mount a promotion charge as they seek a return to the Premier League, but will have to attempt to achieve that feat in challenging circumstances, after the club took out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings.

This has restricted Albion to only loan deals and free transfers as their recruitment, with only three arriving in the summer at The Hawthorns.

Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa joined on season-long loan deals from Brighton and Ludogorets respectively while Josh Maja made a permanent move from French side Bordeaux.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

As the January transfer window approaches, more incomings will have to be secured to give Corberan the best chance of keeping the West Midlands side towards the top end of the Championship table, with strength in depth required in the squad to be successful over the course of a 46-game season.

Yann M'Vila

Kicking off the list is former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila, who remains available on a free transfer after his most recent stint with Corberan’s former club Olympiacos.

The 33-year-old represented the Black Cats for one season in the Premier League, featuring 37 times while making over 200 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes and Saint-Etienne.

French outlet RMC Sport reported that Albion made contact with the player’s agent in the summer to discuss a move, with Atletico Madrid and Sunderland keen too.

With injuries ravaging the playing squad, M’Vila could be a coup of a signing in the Championship with his vast amounts of experience at the top level.

Helder Costa

Helder Costa is next in the list, with the former Wolves and Leeds United winger available after departing recently from West Yorkshire.

After a three-year spell at the Whites, the Angolan international is still awaiting new employers and could be tempted to switch allegiances in the West Midlands like many footballers have done in the past.

It would be a gamble to take as far as Corberan is concerned, with the former Portuguese youth international finding the net just seven times in the last three seasons.

But with the constant fitness issues of Grady Diangana paired with the dip in form from club captain Jed Wallace, it could be an option to be explored to add an extra option to the group as well as minimising the cost of bringing a new face into the building.

Tariqe Fosu

On the opposite side comes Tariqe Fosu, with the left-winger spending a significant portion of his career in the Championship.

The 27-year-old has made a combined 89 appearances in the second-tier of English football, featuring for Reading, Brentford, Stoke City and Rotherham United.

The London-born winger has shown versatility throughout his career and is able to play on both flanks and the number 10 position, which is always a positive trait to have.

His experience in this division could be called upon given the recent injury issues to Matt Phillips, with bodies needing to be added to an already thread-bare squad.

Lewis Grabban

In the forward department comes Lewis Grabban, who is still looking for a move after his deal with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli came to an end.

With the Baggies suffering lengthy injury issues to the likes of Josh Maja and Daryl Dike in recent times, Brandon Thomas-Asante is left as the only available senior striker at Corberan’s disposal, with significant pressure on the former Salford City man’s shoulders to score enough goals to maintain a promotion charge.

The Croydon-born forward has a wealth of experience in the Championship with many clubs across England, recording 284 combined appearances for the likes of Crystal Palace, Millwall, Norwich City, Bournemouth, Reading, Sunderland, Aston Villa and most recently Nottingham Forest. Grabban continued to show in his last campaign with Forest his goalscoring touch – registering 12 goals from 32 league games while in the East Midlands.

The addition of Grabban would give Corberan the opportunity to rotate the 35-year-old between Thomas-Asante and maintain fresh legs for when the other striking options make their awaited returns.

Jed Steer

Up next is goalkeeper Jed Steer, who remains a free agent heading into January following his release from Aston Villa.

Steer made himself the hero against the Baggies in the play-off semi-final back in 2019, saving spot-kicks from Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazi as the Villans gained promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith.

With number two shot-stopper Josh Griffiths linked with a move to Newcastle United for a big-money fee, Steer could be the ideal replacement due to his EFL track-record with Villa, Huddersfield and Luton – making 57 combined appearances in the second-tier. Steer would certainly be a reliable shot-stopper to be called upon in the absence of Alex Palmer.

Luke Freeman

Next comes Luke Freeman, who seeks regular first-team football following his release from Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Freeman’s knowhow of the Championship is certainly an impressive pointer on his CV, with 217 games played in the second-tier, scoring 21 times and providing 30 assists.

The 31-year-old’s ability to play as a number 10 or on the left flank would suit the Corberan setup, which has been similar roles to what fellow attacking midfielder John Swift has occupied under the Spaniard.

Swift himself has been ruled out for the next six weeks of action due to a calf problem, with a lack of creativity behind the striker an ongoing issue for the Black Country outfit due to his absence.

If Swift was to suffer any more setbacks in his recovery, Freeman could be an ideal candidate to step into the fold, with Albion desperately needing a second choice attacking midfield player so they are well-equipped for any more injury crisis’ that might head their way.

Danny Rose

Rounding off the list is left-back Danny Rose, who is a free agent since departing from Watford in the summer of 2022.

The former Tottenham defender has hit some extraordinary heights over a distinguished career, making multiple appearances for the England national team while starting in a Champions League final against Liverpool back in 2019.

However, Rose’s career has seriously declined since then with a fresh start needed to revitalise his love for the game.

A move to the Baggies could kickstart that journey, with him able to demonstrate his offensive qualities in a Corberan system as a wing-back.

With 23 assists recorded in over 200 games in the top-flight, Rose could give Albion another route to goal by creating bundles of chances from the left flank if he could assert himself as a first-team mainstay.