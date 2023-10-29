Highlights Sunderland may need to strengthen their current squad with free agents due to gaps in their first-team options.

Matt Penney and Joe Bennett are potential left-back options who could add depth and experience to the team.

Josh Onomah and Stefan Johansen are midfielders who could provide valuable insight and leadership in Sunderland's pursuit of promotion.

Sunderland have made something of a reasonably encouraging start to the Championship campaign.

Having defied the expectations of many to reach the play-offs last season, the Black Cats have shown they have the potential make a good go of repeating that during the current campaign, even after a recent dip in form.

That being said, there is an argument that there are gaps in the first-team squad available to Tony Mowbray right now, that could leave them short going forward this season.

Those are voids the club may want to fill, but with the transfer market currently closed, the only way they can do that in the coming weeks, is by signing players currently without a club.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at seven current free agents who could fit in well at Sunderland at this moment in time, right here.

Matt Penney

One area where Sunderland do look short on depth at the minute is at left-back, where Dennis Cirkin is the club's only senior recognised option.

One option they could look to in order to boost their options in that role is Matt Penney, who left Ipswich at the end of last season, having after spending last season on loan with Motherwell and Charlton.

The 25-year-old is no doubt now keen to find a longer term home, and would surely be keen to get another chance to show what he can do in the Championship, having never got a full chance to do that when previously with Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Bennett

Another option Sunderland could consider to add to their depth on the left of their defence is Joe Bennett.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Wigan in the summer, and has previously won promotion from the Championship during his time with Cardiff City during the 2017/18 campaign.

That sort of experience would no doubt be useful in a young Sunderland side with their own ambitions of promotion to the Premier League, which could make him a decent option for Mowbray's side.

Souleyman Doumbia

Sunderland have used the French market to recruit from on a number of occasions recently, and if they were to look there in their search for a free agent left-back, Souleyman Doumbia could be an option.

The 27-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Angers at the end of last season, following their relegation from the French top-flight.

Even so, that top-flight experience in France - which amounts to almost 100 appearances - could make him a decent option to do a job for Sunderland, should this be a route they choose to go down.

Josh Onomah

With captain Corry Evans still a long term injury absentee and injuries to the likes of Pierre Ekwah and Jay Matete also taking their toll, an extra option in the centre of midfield may be useful for Sunderland.

From the free agent market, Josh Onomah is one who could fill that role, following his departure from Preston at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old already has plenty of experience of the second-tier of English football, which includes two promotions during his time with Fulham, which could provide a useful insight and mindset to help the Black Cats as they look to do the same during the current campaign.

Stefan Johansen

One other free agent option Sunderland could look to in the centre of the park should they want to, is Stefan Johansen.

The 32-year-old is available after leaving QPR in the summer after seeing his contract terminated by mutual consent, and he also has two Championship promotions under his belt from his time with Fulham.

As well as that experience, Johansen's leadership - he was club captain at QPR - could also be a useful addition to this young Black Cats team.

Luke Freeman

With Bradley Dack's fitness also becoming a concern for Sunderland, and Adil Aouchiche picking up a knock while still learning his way in English football, the Black Cats may also want to add a more attacking option to their midfield.

That could potentially come through Luke Freeman if they want a free agent to take that on now, having left Luton in the summer, having played a part in their promotion to the Premier League last season.

The experience he has from that, when combined with the fact that at 31-years-old he still ought to have something to offer, could make Freeman a useful option from the free agent at the Stadium of Light.

Lewis Grabban

For one reason or another Sunderland have not always started with a centre forward this season, which has proved costly with missed chances on occasion, so bringing in someone such as Lewis Grabban could be a sensible move.

The 35-year-old is a free agent following a brief spell in Saudi Arabia, and has a track record as a reliable source of goals in the Championship throughout his playing career.

That of course, includes an impressive return of 12 goals in 19 Championship games during a loan spell with Sunderland in the 2017/18 season, which could see him settle back in well at The Stadium of Light, in what could potentially prove a popular deal among the Black Cats fanbase.