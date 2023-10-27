Highlights QPR's poor start to the 2023/24 campaign may be due to a lack of exciting summer signings, as their transfer business was not impressive.

It’s been a poor 2023/24 campaign for Queens Park Rangers so far this season.

The Rs managed to survive relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, and there was a sense they could go on to improve in this campaign.

However, that so far hasn’t happened, and it looks to be another gruelling season for the West London side.

Their summer transfer business didn’t involve much excitement for QPR fans, and that may be one of the reasons it has been a poor start to the new season.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

They will hope that when the January transfer window comes around, the club will be able to make the necessary changes. But they don’t have to wait that long, as the free agent market is always available, and here are seven players who could fit in at QPR right now…

Daniel Ayala

The first free agent that could be a good fit at QPR is defender Daniel Ayala.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer, and given that he has been playing in the Championship for a while, he could still have something left to offer.

QPR did add to their defensive line in the summer by bringing in Steve Cook, but he has suffered injuries and hasn’t been relied upon as much as the Rs would have hoped.

QPR are conceding many goals, and if they are going to beat the drop, then they need to beef up their defence, and Ayala could help in doing so. He has enormous experience at this level, and even if he didn’t play all the time, he could be very useful to have in the squad and dressing room.

Liam Moore

Moore fits into the same category as Ayala, but he is a younger option for QPR and one that could definitely improve their backline now.

The 30-year-old left Reading FC in the summer, but throughout his time there, he has been an important member of their side and has helped the club remain in the Championship until last season.

Moore is very experienced, and he seems like a player who could suit Gareth Ainsworth’s style, as he’s commanding in the box and also has the ability to play on the ball when needed.

Matthew Lowton

Lowton has been without a club since leaving Burnley at the end of last season. There was talk about him potentially joining Birmingham City, as he was training there, but a move didn’t work out.

So, he still remains on the free agent market, and QPR should possibly look into a deal. The Rs do have options in the right-back area, but Lowton is again a player that can add some experience and know-how from the Championship.

The position QPR is in, they need as much help as they can get, and adding a player like Lowton could add a bit more steal to their defence. Again, he might not be someone who plays all the time, but he can just bring another option for Ainsworth moving forward into the season.

Dan Gosling

Gosling appeared a lot for Watford last season, but his injuries throughout the campaign dented his hopes of securing a new contract.

So, the midfielder is now searching for a new club, and he should be considered by QPR, as again, he would bring a wealth of experience to this team.

Gosling may not be considered a good signing for the club, as he’s 33 years old, but he can be a good squad option for the club. QPR have several young options in the midfield area, and if Gosling wants to join, he could hand his knowledge to them and be an experienced head as the season goes on.

Josh Onomah

It may be a surprise to many to see that Onomah is still available on a free transfer, and it might be more of a surprise that teams like QPR haven’t looked to snap the midfielder up.

Onomah is a player in the prime years of his career and would have plenty to offer a team like the Hoops. If anything, once up to match sharpness, you could see Onomah playing regularly in this QPR team.

He offers a creativity that they are missing and would also bring a new way of scoring, as the midfielder has been known to notch in with a few goals.

Plus, as well as all that, Onomah can bring a winning mentality with him, as he’s been promoted out of the Championship a few times and could help these players in the situation they are in now.

Luke Freeman

Freeman was a big part of Luton’s success in the Championship last season, but the Hatters decided to release him of his contract after their promotion.

The 31-year-old is, therefore, a free agent and would be a very good midfield option for a team like QPR.

Ainsworth obviously doesn’t fancy Chris Willock, so he needs to find a good replacement, and with the position they are in, they may not get many better than Freeman.

The midfielder has been at the club before, and during his spell, he performed very well, so there is no reason why the Hoops shouldn’t look into a deal again, especially as they are crying out for more goals and creativity.

He isn’t the solution, but like with Onomah, he could bring a different dimension and help solve some of their creative problems.

Connor Wickham

Wickham has bounced around a few clubs in the last season or so, with his best time coming at Forest Green Rovers.

That earned him a move to Cardiff City, but it didn’t work out for the player, and he is now a free agent.

It could be said that QPR are light at the top end of the pitch, as they are heavily relying on Lyndon Dykes, who has had his injury concerns, and Sinclair Armstrong, who is young and performing well but isn’t yet at the prolific stage.

Wickham could just be a different option to have for Ainsworth, as at times his bench has been lacking and, therefore, they are struggling to impact games. Wickham, on a short-term deal, could just bring a different dynamic to their forward line and hopefully improve their scoring rate.