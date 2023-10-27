Highlights Middlesbrough's recent success in the Championship is due to a turnaround in form after a slow start to the season under Michael Carrick's guidance.

Middlesbrough are on fire in the Championship, having won their last six league games.

Michael Carrick's men started the campaign in poor form, picking up just two points from their first seven games. Something clicked soon after though, as their form catapulted them up to seventh in the league table.

The Riverside Stadium has seemed like the place to be in recent weeks as the Boro faithful have got behind the players that have produced some magnificent results, under the guidance of Carrick.

Their squad looks solid in practically every position on the pitch, but there is always room for improvement. That is why Football League World have picked out some players who are currently free agents, that could fit into this strong Boro side.

Josh Onomah

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season with Preston North End, after a three and a half-year spell with Fulham. For the Cottagers, Onomah made 76 appearances in midfield, with his 2019/20 Championship campaign being the strongest of his career. He featured regularly as an attacking midfielder, grabbing six goal contributions that season and helping his side reach the Premier League.

Despite playing far less football last season, Onomah has proved himself at this level and could be a decent squad option for this current Boro side. Carrick typically opts for Matt Crooks in the number ten role in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but the former Fulham star could provide strength in depth in that position, as well as slotting into the midfield pivot when needed.

Luke Freeman

Freeman had a decent 2022/23 campaign with Luton Town which culminated in promotion to the Premier League. Many may be surprised to see Freeman without a club after making 26 appearances for the promotion winners, and perhaps Boro could utilise him.

The 31-year-old has had a strong career in the Championship, most notably for Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers where he thrived as one of the best attacking midfielders in the league. Freeman has struggled with injuries but, like Onomah, would be more than capable of filling into Boro's midfield.

Helder Costa

Mostly known for his time at Wolves and Leeds, where he made regular appearances in the Premier League and Championship for both clubs, Costa could be a solid option for Carrick's attacking line. Last season, he spent time in the Saudi Pro League, playing for Al-Ittihad, and is now without a club. Capable of playing either side of the centre-forward, the Angolan winger's trickery and pace would surely be welcome at the Riverside Stadium as an attacking alternative.

Andre Ayew

Sticking with versatile attackers, the experienced Ayew would undoubtedly do a job under Michael Carrick at Boro. The 33-year-old made 18 appearances for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last season, mostly as a substitute, but now finds himself without a club. His time at Swansea is concrete evidence that Ayew is a threat in attack.

In his two Championship campaigns for the Swans, he reached double figures in goals, playing mostly as a right-winger or centre-forward. Boro's two main current strikers, Josh Coburn and Emmanuel Latte Lath have struggled for regular goals so far this campaign, so if Ayew were to find his shooting boots, perhaps he'd fit in at the Riverside Stadium.

Phil Jones

The former England international is currently without a club after spending twelve years at Premier League giants, Manchester United. At Boro, he wouldn't necessarily get plenty of game time, but he would be a good character to have in the building, as well as being a strong option in defence.

The Boro boss Michael Carrick is very familiar with Jones, with the pair spending 7 years together in the same Manchester United squad.

Daniel Ayala

Another free-agent centre-back, Ayala is a name known by all Boro supporters after spending roughly 7 years at the club after departing for Blackburn Rovers in 2020. Middlesbrough's current centre-back pairing of Dael Fry and Paddy McNair could perhaps use another back-up, so an Ayala return would make sense, after the Spanish defender made 25 Championship appearances last season.

Stefan Johansen

Another player that many may be surprised to see without a club is Stefan Johansen. The Norwegian midfielder got six assists in a subpar Queens Park Rangers side last season before his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

At 32-years-old, Johansen would provide experienced competition for the likes of Hayden Hackney, Dan Barlaser and Jonathan Howson in Middlesbrough's midfield.