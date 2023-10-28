Highlights Leeds United are expected to be active in the transfer market during the January window due to their relegation and the need to make adjustments in their squad.

The club has faced injury concerns, particularly in the left-back position, which may prompt them to consider free agents like Ryan Bertrand or Danny Rose as short-term solutions.

Leeds could also benefit from the addition of free agents like Josh Onomah, Tanguy Coulibaly, Nemanja Jovic, Tarique Fosu, or Andre Ayew to provide depth and experience in midfield and attack.

Leeds United are expected to be busy once again in January when the transfer window reopens.

The Yorkshire side were relegated back to the Championship at the end of last season, and that meant they came down with players looking to leave and ones they were keen to move on due to their wages.

So, it was a long and busy summer for the club, as there were changes in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Daniel Farke brought in several new players, with many arriving later on in the window, and it could be said that the squad isn’t fully established yet and there are one or two areas that, if he could, the German would like to add in.

So with that said, here we have looked at seven free agents who could fit in at Leeds right now…

Ryan Bertrand

Bertrand left Leicester City in the summer after his contract expired and has been without a club since.

The defender was linked with Manchester United, as they were looking for a left-back to solve their injury crisis, but a move never happened. So he still remains on the free agent market and could be a potential option for Leeds.

This is because Leeds have had their own injury issues this season, particularly at left-back, as Junior Firpo and Leo Hjelde have both been sidelined. That has meant other players have had to fill in these positions, making it somewhat of a concern for the club.

Therefore, they could look at the free agent market as a way of solving it, as Bertrand would bring plenty of experience with him at Championship and Premier League levels and could be a suitable option in the short term as these players work on their recovery.

Danny Rose

If not Bertrand, Leeds could look at Danny Rose, as he’s someone who is also on the free agent market.

The 33-year-old started his football career at Elland Road and would no doubt jump at the chance to return to his boyhood club.

Again, Rose would be a very similar option to Bertrand, as he would be extra cover in the left-back area and would bring a sense of calmness and experience to the Yorkshire side’s defence.

It could be hampering Leeds that they don’t have a proper left-back playing in that role, so adding a player like Rose, who can get forward as well as defend, could suit Farke’s side, even if it is for just a few weeks.

Josh Onomah

It may be a surprise to many Championship fans to see that Josh Onomah is still available for a free transfer this season.

The 26-year-old has been a top performer in the second tier for the last few seasons, and he could be a very good addition for a team like Leeds.

Onomah would just add that bit more Championship know-how in the midfield, and Farke could lean on his play-off and promotion experience towards the end of the campaign.

The former Fulham man still has plenty to offer, especially in this league, and he could be a real difference-maker for a promotion side, as he’s shown before how good he can be in a winning side.

Furthermore, Onomah will bring that creativity to Leeds’ midfield, an area that it could be said they are just missing a little bit.

Tanguy Coulibaly

The next free agent that Leeds could consider signing is midfielder Tanguy Coulibaly; he has been without a club since leaving Stuttgart in the summer.

The 22-year-old is a direct, pacy winger who can operate in a wide range of positions in the forward line.

Coulibaly scored four times last season in the Bundesliga, and that was done without him starting a league game for Stuttgart.

The winger can also boast a decent pedigree, as he came through the academy at French side PSG. He still has a lot to develop in his game, but he could be a very good addition to Leeds’ squad, as he can be nurtured and developed into an exciting player.

Nemanja Jovic

Like Coulibaly, Jovic is a promising young talent who is now searching for his next club.

The 21-year-old is a product of FK Partizan Belgrade’s academy, and after graduating to the first team, he scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 95 first-team appearances.

Jovic decided to leave Partizan Belgrade as he wanted to look for opportunities outside his country, but nothing has appeared yet.

Jovic is a winger and could potentially be a very good option for a team like Leeds, as he is an exciting player who still has a lot of promise in his game.

He could become a good squad player, and during that time, he could develop into a very good footballer. Jovic has a high pedigree, and he could flourish in a side that is attack-minded like Farke’s.

Tarique Fosu

Fosu was a promising player when he was coming through the ranks at Reading FC, and his game developed even more when he moved to Charlton Athletic and Oxford United.

However, his move to Brentford didn’t work out, and he is now searching for his next opportunity. The 27-year-old has spent the last few seasons on loan in the Championship and has shown that he is more than capable at this level.

The winger is another player that could bring some depth to Leeds’ midfield area, especially out wide, and with an arm around his shoulder, he still has the chance to live up to those early career heights.

He may not be better than their current options, but he could be someone different to have when it comes to making changes during the game.

Andre Ayew

Ayew is still without a club since he left Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The attacker has played for several sides throughout his career, and he has enormous experience in Europe’s top leagues, including the Championship.

The 33-year-old has scored 33 goals in 87 Championship appearances, with 15 and 16 in his last two seasons in the league, respectively.

So, Ayew is definitely proven at this level, and while he may be older now, he could be a really good asset for a team like Leeds, who are fighting for promotion.

The forward has still got something left in the tank, and even if he is used as a squad player, he could be another option for Farke as he tries to get plenty of goals for his side.