Ipswich Town's summer recruitment has contributed to their fantastic start in the Championship, with six new signings.

The club has made a mix of permanent deals and loans, adding to the strength of their squad.

There are potential options on the free agent market that could further enhance Ipswich Town's squad, including goalkeepers Jed Steer and Matt Macey, and experienced players like Dan Gosling and Luke Freeman.

Ipswich Town have had a fantastic start to the season in the Championship.

Of course, this was helped by their summer recruitment, with Kieran McKenna's side having brought in six players following their automatic promotion from League One.

You can see the club's signings below, with a mix of permanent deals and loans.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Could there be any further signings out there on the free agent market that could fit at Ipswich Town either right now or in the next couple of months, though?

With that question in mind, we've looked at seven potential options below, discussing why they could be worth considering for the Tractor Boys.

Jed Steer

One man that Ipswich Town could potentially fit in at Ipswich Town is free agent Jed Steer.

Steer is a free agent since leaving Aston Villa at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Ipswich are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department, with Vaclav Hladky and Cieran Slicker one and two at present, with Christian Walton set to return from injury.

When Walton returns, Slicker will likely be third choice, though, which is not ideal for a 21-year-old.

As such, were Steer to sign, it would free up Slicker for a loan move away once Walton is fit, which could be invaluable for his career moving forwards.

Matt Macey

Another free agent that Ipswich could consider due to how he would fit is Matt Macey.

Macey departed Luton Town at the beginning of September, spending half of last season out on loan at League One Portsmouth.

Macey could add competition to the goalkeeping department as well as also freeing up Cieran Slicker for a loan move away in January, as discussed with Jed Steer above.

Joe Lewis

If Matt Macey and Jed Steer would not be happy with a third-choice goalkeeper spot, Joe Lewis could potentially be another goalkeeping option.

The 36-year-old left Scottish side Aberdeen earlier this summer and remains available to sign.

Macey is vastly experienced in the EFL and Scottish Premiership and Ipswich could do far worse if indeed they wanted to send Slicker out on loan and bring in another shot-stopper on a budget.

Gary Madine

Gary Madine is another free agent still available following his release from Blackpool this summer.

Madine is recovering from an ACL injury, but with his injury picked up in March and the player expected to be out for nine months, he should be coming back to fitness in the next month or two.

Madine had eight direct goal contributions in a struggling Blackpool side last season and scored nine goals the season prior, too.

Ipswich would have to be patient with this one, but Madine could be a wildcard addition for the second half of the season if he is recovering well.

Dan Gosling

Experienced midfielder Dan Gosling is another free agent that could potentially fit at Ipswich Town.

Gosling was released from Watford last season and is yet to find a new club.

Gosling wouldn't expect to play many games, but his experience in the dressing room could be key given his history.

Gosling has won promotion multiple times from the Championship and with Ipswich in and around the top two, a player with his experience among the squad at this level could be invaluable.

Gosling also played right-back when at Watford, so could offer some versatility if needed.

Luke Freeman

Another player who could bring promotion-winning experience to the Ipswich Town changing room is Luke Freeman.

Freeman is a free agent, but was on the books at Luton Town as they won the play-offs and promotion to the Premier League last season.

Freeman is a versatile player and on a free, Ipswich could do far worse if looking for squad player.

Tariqe Fosu

Given we have not really looked at any attackers on this list yet, here we've discussed Tariqe Fosu.

The 27-year-old is a free agent having left Brentford at the end of his contract this summer.

The Ghanaian international could add some natural attacking depth out wide, and has a decent record in the Championship previously.

Futhermore, Fosu would be yet another player with former promotion-winning experience, once again strengthening the mentality of the Ipswich dressing room ahead of a potential promotion push.