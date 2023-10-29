Highlights Takeaway 1: Blackburn Rovers have successfully utilized the free agent market in the past, signing Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad, and Arnor Sigurdsson on free transfers, all of whom have had a positive impact on the team.

Takeaway 2: Due to financial limitations compared to other Championship clubs, Blackburn Rovers may continue to explore the free agent market as a way to strengthen their squad and find suitable reinforcements for key positions.

Takeaway 3: Several free agents, including Steven Caulker, Scott Dann, Matt Penney, Joe Bennett, Tanguy Coulibaly, Ruben Rochina, and Lewis Grabban, could potentially be good additions to Blackburn Rovers, bringing experience and depth to the team.

The free agent market is one that Blackburn Rovers used productively during this summer's transfer window.

Centre forward Niall Ennis and midfielder Sondre Tronstad both made moves to Ewood Park on free transfers, following the expirations of their contracts with Plymouth Argyle and Vitesse Arnhem respectively.

Meanwhile, winger Arnor Sigurdsson completed a similar move, having once again paused his contract with CSKA Moscow to join on a one-year deal, after which his deal with the Russian side will have expired.

All three have shown encouraging signs and made positive impact for Rovers, since linking up with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

As a result, the free agent market may be one that the club are keen to exploit again in the near future, especially considering they are limited financially when compared to some of their Championship rivals.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at seven current free agents who could fit in well at Blackburn Rovers, right here.

Steven Caulker

The departures of Daniel Ayala and Ashley Phillips left Blackburn needing some central defensive reinforcements in the summer, and while they did sign James Hill on loan from Bournemouth, he has excelled at right-back recently, a role they may not want to take him out of.

That could leave Rovers needing a centre back, especially after Dom Hyam's injury scare in the win at Millwall, and Caulker, who was linked with a move to Ewood Park last summer, before eventually spending the 2022/23 season in the Championship with Wigan.

Consequently, the former Tottenham, Liverpool and QPR man is familiar with both the area and this level of English football, and at 31-years-old, could bring some useful experience to a young Rovers side.

Scott Dann

One other free agent central defensive option Blackburn could consider if they go down that route, is a familiar face in Scott Dann.

The 36-year-old is available after leaving Reading at the end of last season, and also offers plenty of know-how when it comes to this level of the game in England.

Given he also previously made 106 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn between August 2011 and January 2014, Dann would certainly be one who knows the club and area well, allowing him to settle in quickly if there was a need for such a deal to materialise.

Matt Penney

Despite selling Tayo Edun to Charlton Athletic during the summer, Blackburn elected not to sign another left-back before the market closed.

That means Harry Pickering is the club's only senior option in that position, which could leave them short in that position in the event of any long term injury, something the club may want to guard against.

In that case, Matt Penney - who left Ipswich in the summer - could be an option to bring in, especially considering he may be keen to get the chance to show what he can do in the Championship, during a previous spell at this level with Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Bennett

One other left-back option for Blackburn to potentially consider in these circumstances is Joe Bennett.

Having left Wigan at the end of last season, Bennett is another who could be able to settle in quickly in the North West, and has plenty of useful experience of the top levels of English football.

Despite that, at 33-years-old he may not be a long term option, which could suit Rovers given they seem reluctant to block the progress of one of their youth prospects at left-back - Jake Batty - too much.

Tanguy Coulibaly

After the summer transfer window had closed, Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton revealed finances had prevented the club from signing a right-winger on loan from the Bundesliga.

Should that be a route they want to go down again, one free agent they could consider is Tanguy Coulibaly, who departed Stuttgart in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

The former PSG youth prospect does have plenty of potential that could make him a useful asset at Ewood Park, and at 22-years-old, he would offer the club a long term option as well.

Ruben Rochina

One other former Blackburn player who is currently a free agent who the could be useful for the club to look into a reunion with, is Ruben Rochina.

The Spaniard is capable of filling a variety of attacking roles, a trait Blackburn do seem to look for, and at 32-years-old, he is another who could bring plenty of helpful experience, having left Granada following their promotion to La Liga at the end of last season.

Rochina was, and still is, a popular player among Blackburn fans, and does still seem to have an affection for the club judging by his social media activity over the years, meaning such a deal would likely go down well with all involved.

Lewis Grabban

Both Ennis and Sam Gallagher - who is out of contract in the summer - have struggled with injuries this season, while Tomasson seemingly feels Semir Telalovic is not quite ready for Championship football yet, following his summer move from the German fourth-tier.

That may mean a move for another centre forward is worth considering for Rovers, and if they were to look to the free agent market for one, Lewis Grabban is available following a brief stint in Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old also checks plenty of boxes both in terms of experience at this level, and a proven record of getting goals in the Championship, something Blackburn seem to have been searching for over much of this calendar year so far.