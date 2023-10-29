Highlights Wayne Rooney may need to look to the free agents market to strengthen his squad at Birmingham City in the January transfer window.

Players like Kevin Malcuit, Djavan Anderson, and Ryan Bertrand could provide valuable short-term cover and experience in defense.

Luke Freeman, Tariqe Fosu, and Andre Ayew offer creative options in midfield and attack, potentially adding depth and goal-scoring ability.

Wayne Rooney has recently taken over at Birmingham City in a controversial replacement of previous head coach John Eustace, and he did not get off to the best possible start on Saturday when the Blues were defeated 1-0 by Middlesbrough.

In the January transfer window, Rooney is expected to get some sort of funds in a bid to strengthen his squad, despite the fact plenty of new arrivals came in at St. Andrew's under Eustace in the summer.

But what if Rooney wants to add some new players here and now?

The only way Rooney can do that is via the free agents market, so let's look at SEVEN individuals who are currently without a club that could offer something for the Midlands outfit.

Kevin Malcuit

With Ethan Laird's injuries proving troublesome since his arrival from Man United over the summer, City could use some cover on the right-hand side of their defence.

There's no doubting that Laird is a talent, but he hasn't been seen since August andeven though he's back in training now, there's every chance that further injuries could occur.

Malcuit is an ex-Napoli right-back who was last seen at Ankaragücü, where he played 20 times in the top flight of Turkish football last season, scoring once.

Aged 32, Malcuit has played top level football in Italy and France as well so would bring a decent level of experience as a short-term measure.

Djavan Anderson

Should Rooney want to go with someone who has played in England before at right-back, then Anderson could fit the bill.

After being on the books of Italian giants Lazio, Dutch full-back/winger Anderson joined Oxford United of League One as a free agent in September 2022, playing 30 times over the course of the season for the U's.

United didn't activate the Dutchman's extra year's extension, which perhaps suggests that he wouldn't be good enough for the Championship, but he is certainly creative to an extent and could be worth a look at.

Ryan Bertrand

Released by Leicester this past summer after just 11 appearances in two years, Bertrand's career has somewhat stagnated.

He spent the majority of last season on the sidelines after knee surgery but did return in under-21's action towards the end of the year, and the 34-year-old is now looking for a new club and has been training with former side Chelsea for fitness.

With Lee Buchanan suffering from an ankle injury recently, 19-cap England international Bertrand could provide decent short-term cover for Rooney at left-back and give Emmanuel Longelo some competition.

Souleyman Doumbia

Another left-back that could compete with Longelo potentially is Doumbia.

Last at Angers in France's top tier, the 27-year-old played 24 times in the league last season and was seemingly their first-choice left-back when fit and available.

With seven senior caps as well for the Ivory Coast, Doumbia would provide some experience down the left and he should be in his peak years now.

Luke Freeman

At times, Birmingham still lack that creative edge through the middle and out wide - something which Freeman could help with.

A regular Championship performer in the past for Bristol City and QPR, Freeman's 2019 move to Sheffield United of the Premier League didn't work out and he's battled with injuries in recent years.

Still only 31 though, Freeman played 26 times in Luton's promotion-winning 2022-23 season and his left foot could certainly offer Birmingham some depth in the number 10 role and also as a winger.

Tariqe Fosu

If a versatile winger is what Rooney wants though, then he could snap up Fosu, who is incredibly still on the market.

The Ghana international left Brentford over the summer, but he impressed on loan at Rotherham in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Capable of playing on either flank, in the middle of the pitch and at wing-back, the 27-year-old has plenty to offer and he could free up Jay Stansfield to play through the middle.

Andre Ayew

Experienced Ghanaian attacker Ayew has played in the Championship before for Swansea City, so if he wants a new challenge at the age of 33 then Birmingham could suit.

Andre Ayew's Last 5 League Seasons Season Team League Appearances Goals Assists 2018-19 Fenerbahce (Loan) Turkish Super Lig 28 5 0 2019-20 Swansea City Championship 46 16 7 2020-21 Swansea City Championship 46 17 4 2021-22 Al-Sadd Qatar Stars League 21 15 1 2022-23 Al-Sadd Qatar Stars League 9 3 1 Nottingham Forest Premier League 13 0 0

The scorer of plenty of goals for Al-Sadd in Qatar in 2021 and 2022, Ayew should know where the back of the net is still in the Championship, and with Rooney's centre-forward options not looking too inspiring on the whole, he could be a very good short-term solution.