West Bromwich Albion failed to gain promotion to the Premier League last season under Carlos Corberan, finishing ninth in the Championship table.

2023/24 will be the club's third consecutive season at second tier level, but their first with Corberan in charge at the beginning of the campaign, having joined the Baggies in October, replacing Steve Bruce.

He will be looking to go one better than they have managed in the last two seasons at second tier level, finishing just short of the play-offs since their relegation from the top flight in 2020/21.

Planning at the Hawthorns will have already begun for the summer ahead, with a number of key decisions needing to be made in recruitment but also who is likely to be retained at the club as well.

They have recently announced the departures of three first-team players, with Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic, and Kean Bryan all leaving at the en of their contracts this summer.

Which free agents could West Brom target?

West Brom are a club with decent resources to attract the very best the Championship can offer, especially as they have had parachute payments for a few seasons now.

However, with that financial benefit drying up this summer, due to the club being in its third year outside the top flight, they may have to be more savvy in the market this time around.

Here, we look at seven other soon-to-be free agents that West Brom could target given their changing financial position.

Bradley Dack

Despite the fact his last few years have been blighted with injury at Blackburn, Dack has still shown he has a lot of quality to offer at this level, and he could provide West Brom with another goal threat in attack.

He would bring yet another creative influence to West Brom's side alongside Jed Wallace and John Swift. Dack would also add experience and know-how to the group, and on a short-term deal, it could be a good addition for the Baggies.

Daniel Johnson

Johnson is on the radar of other Championship clubs, but he is another who is a proven, reliable performer at this level, and would probably be easily tempted by West Brom. The Baggies have stronger resources to beat off most competition for his signature.

Whilst last season was not his best, the Preston man has generally shown himself to be a decent player at this level, who is versatile positionally in central-midfield, and can chip in with the odd goal from attacking midfield as well.

Could West Brom target a deal for Chiedozie Ogbene?

Ogbene is attracting plenty of interest in the Championship, but Wet Brom will have promotion ambitions, so that may appeal to the player, who could fit right in among the other attacking options at the club.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Rotherham this term, and he would add a different dynamic to the West Brom attack. He has pace and directness to beat players and the Ireland international can play various positions within the final third.

Nick Powell

Much like Dack, Powell would be an addition to add depth to what is already a fairly creative midfield. The 29-year-old is also a reliable source of goals from midfield, when breaking into the box.

At his best and injury free, Powell is a player who should be at the top end of the division. He may feel he has one last challenge in the second tier in him. Powell has the ability and technique to thrive in a West Brom side that will look to keep sides under the cosh and dominate in the final third.

Would Lucas Joao be a good signing for West Brom?

This would be a smart move despite West Brom being fairly well stocked in attack. He notched seven despite an injury hit campaign in 2022/23 and signing him would also stop other sides in the Championship from getting one of the most reliable marksmen in the division in recent years.

In the two seasons prior to last campaign, Joao netted 29 goals in 63 games at Championship level, which is a strong return. If he could get back near to those levels for West Brom, then they would have multiple good number nine's within their ranks.

Jay DaSilva

Half of the Championship will probably be looking at DaSilva following his release from Bristol City. The 25-year-old has plenty of Championship experience and is at a good age. He can also play as a left-back or left wing-back, which could be beneficial for some tactical flexibility for Corberan.

Conor Townsend is the club's primary left-back, but the Baggies may as well throw their hat in the ring to try and sign the pacey, energetic, and attack-minded player.

Timo Horn

This would be a very ambitious move, given his top flight experience in Germany with 1. FC Köln, but the Baggies need a better first choice than their current options.

Josh Griffiths has done fairly well between the sticks, but neither he nor David Button should be first choice for a side who are looking for promotion, and Horn's experience could be fantastic. He is 30 and vastly experienced, but has somewhat lost his way in recent seasons. West Brom could reinvigorate a stalling career.