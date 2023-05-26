It looks as though there is a busy summer ahead at Vicarage Road.

With a number of Watford's 2022/23 playing squad set to move on - be it they are sold, their contracts expire, or their loan spells end - there could be a fairly sizeable turnover of players in WD18 over the next few months.

Particularly when you consider the fact that new Hornets' boss Valerien Ismael likes to play a specific way, and the club will have to recruit for that.

Free agents Watford could target

Of course, as with any club in the Championship, though, Watford do not have the capability of going out and splashing cash on a load of signings this summer.

Instead, they must be shrewd in their investments, looking for good-value permanent deals, strong loan deals, and, of course, free transfers.

With the very latter in mind, below, we've briefly outlined seven free agents that the Hornets could consider bringing to Vicarage Road this summer.

Lucas Joao

Former Reading and Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao is certainly one name worth considering for the Hornets.

A recent report linked the club with an interest in the 29-year-old and you can see why.

Joao appears to fit the mould of a Valerien Ismael-type striker in terms of being a big, physical presence up front, and he has scored goals in the division previously.

Would Ryan Manning be a good signing for Watford?

Another talented player up for grabs this summer, Ryan Manning, is another player the Hornets must consider bringing to Vicarage Road.

They would face stiff competition to do so, but he would certainly meet a need.

Manning registered 10 assists and scored five goals for Swansea during the 2022/23 season.

Chiedozie Ogbene

With Ismaila Sarr likely to be sold this summer, Watford are going to be short on the flanks.

As such, they could consider Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and registered five assists in 2022/23.

Jay DaSilva

As mentioned above with reference to Manning, Watford are in need of a left-sided defender this summer.

Another they could consider signing is soon-to-be former Bristol City man Jay DaSilva.

The former Chelsea youth prospect made 34 Championship appearances in 2022/23, and at 25-years-old, has now racked up 133 appearances in the second tier.

Could Watford tempt Teemu Pukki?

Although he is set to leave Norwich for a fresh challenge, could Watford tempt Teemu Pukki to Vicarage Road?

The 33-year-old certainly knows how to find the back of the net, and would be a good addition to a light-looking forward line in WD18.

Despite having an underwhelming season for the Canaries, Pukki scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in 2022/23.

Robbie Brady

As mentioned above, left-sided defenders are needed at Vicarage Road this summer.

As a squad option, Robbie Brady could be worth considering.

The 31-year-old can deliver a ball into the box excellently, which would certainly be an asset under Valerien Ismael.

Joel Latibeaudiere

Last but not least, Joel Latibeaudiere could be well worth considering for Watford this summer.

Set to be a free agent, the 23-year-old is bound to command plenty of attention in the transfer market this summer.

A versatile player that could fulfil multiple positions, he could be a good option at right centre-back next season if Valerien Ismael deploys a back three, as well as provide cover elsewhere.