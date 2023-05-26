Sunderland narrowly missed out on a place in the play-off final this season.

Tony Mowbray’s side held a 2-1 first leg lead over Luton Town, before the Hatters earned a 2-0 turnaround second leg victory to go through to this weekend’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Instead, the Black Cats are now planning for another season in the second tier, having comfortably cemented their place back in the division following promotion 12 months ago.

Which free agents should Sunderland sign this summer?

Here we look at seven free agents Sunderland should look to sign this summer…

Jan Paul van Hecke

The Dutchman has proven quite a talent, even if his season with Brighton hasn’t quite gone to plan.

The defender performed well while on loan with Blackburn Rovers under Mowbray and could be a smart addition to the side this summer.

With his contract set to expire at the end of this season - albeit with a 12-month option and a desire at Brighton to retain van Hecke - this is certainly a move Sunderland should be weighing up.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Sunderland will need another source of goals next season and Ogbene could be the ideal candidate for the role.

The Irishman can play through the centre or on the right flank and has proven time and again that he is capable of making the step-up when required.

Soon to be a free agent, this could be a very shrewd signing for the Black Cats.

Could Sunderland win the race for Liam Manning?

The Irishman is coming off the back of an impressive campaign for Swansea City and has taken control of his own destiny by walking away from the Welsh outfit.

A left-back isn’t the highest priority addition needed at Sunderland, but the increased competition could be healthy and Manning has proven himself quite a talent.

When the opportunity arises to sign a player of this quality on a free, then Sunderland must at least consider it.

Strikers Sunderland could target

Lucas Joao

Sunderland absolutely must sign an attacking addition to the squad given how light their current options are.

Joao is a proven goalscorer at this level who will be available this summer, which should have the club on high alert.

Teemu Pukki

Pukki is another potential option Sunderland could look to in order to beef up the team’s attacking options.

His experience could also be invaluable to have in what is an otherwise quite young dressing room.

Should Tony Mowbray reunite with Bradley Dack?

Dack knows Mowbray well from their time together at Blackburn and a reunion at Sunderland could be a smart idea.

The midfielder could bring creativity to the side while adding some strength in depth to their attacking options.

Jay DaSilva

The Bristol City defender is set to become a free agent this summer and will no doubt have plenty of suitors.

Sunderland should be one of them, with the 25-year-old a proven Championship talent that could bring an extra edge to Mowbray’s side next season.

A lot like Manning, it would be too good to turn down.