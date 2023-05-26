For the first time in 11 years, Southampton will be experiencing Championship football when the new season comes around in August.

Their lengthy stay in the Premier League came to an end after a poor campaign overall which started with Ralph Hasenhuttl in the dugout, saw Nathan Jones come in for a turbulent stint and then ended with interim boss Ruben Selles ultimately taking the Saints down into the second tier.

They'll soon be ushering in a new era though with Russell Martin poised to arrive as head coach from Swansea City, but what his budget will be like this summer remains to be seen.

When it comes to signings, the Saints could save quite a bit of money by scouring the free agents market for potential new additions - let's take a look at seven individuals who could be useful assets at St Mary's Stadium.

Jack Stacey

Stacey was a regular for Bournemouth in the Championship, but upon their return to the Premier League he has not been used so much at right-back.

Just 10 league appearances this season for the 27-year-old at the Cherries and the club are likely going to let him go this summer - his experience in the second tier and the fact Kyle Walker-Peters will be a target for top flight clubs means he could be a useful asset.

Shane Duffy

One of the reasons that Southampton were relegated was due to their shaky defence, and you'd expect Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu to attract attention from bigger clubs and depart for decent fees.

A bit more experience is needed at the back though and Duffy, whose short-term deal with Fulham will expire next month, could fit the bill.

He has played just seven times for the Cottagers this season and the top end of the Championship is probably his level nowadays, and that is of course where Southampton want to be.

Ryan Manning

It would be no shock whatsoever if Martin tries to reunite with Manning this summer.

Left-back is an area that the Saints need to strengthen, and with five goals and 10 assists in the Championship this season you won't find many better at the level than Manning.

A Republic of Ireland international, the 26-year-old would be the obvious fit for Martin's system.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Rotherham to Southampton would be a big step up for Ogbene, but Martin wanted him at Swansea in January so it would make sense if he were to pursue him for the Saints too.

In a largely uncreative Millers side, Ogbene netted nine times in the Championship last season and is clearly destined for a bigger club - his versatility by being able to play out wide or through the middle would make him a good option and especially with no transfer fee attached.

Neeskens Kebano

When Fulham were in the Championship in 2021-22, Kebano was a star for them out wide, scoring nine times and assisting six goals as the Cottagers romped to the title.

Now 31 years of age and coming off an achilles rupture this season, it's likely that Marco Silva can recruit better to replace the DR Congo international, so he'll likely be let go of this summer.

He would still be an asset however to a top Championship side and Southampton, with a need to add creativity on their flanks, could pounce.

Lucas Joao

With Che Adams likely to head back to the Premier League, Southampton will need another striker to complement Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara and Paul Onuachu - the latter of which probably will not fit into Martin's system.

Joao is a player that Martin will know all about and he scores goals at Championship level, with a season high of 19 for Reading a few years ago, and when he's fully focused on the task at hand the Angola international can be clinical.

It would be a no-brainer for the Saints to be in for Joao on a free this summer, especially in his peak years at the age of 29.

Teemu Pukki

Despite being 33 years of age now, Pukki still knows where the back of the net is having scored 10 times for Norwich City this past season.

The Finnish striker wants a new challenge though and the Saints could provide him with that, although the likelihood is that Pukki may move abroad to play in another country for the final few years of his career.