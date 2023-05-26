Reading have no choice but to rebuild their squad considering the number of players that have already left the club ahead of the summer.

However, this will be seen as a good thing by many of the Berkshire side's supporters considering how miserable the past couple of seasons have been for them.

Mark Bowen is now at the helm as the Head of Football Operations - and along with the likes of Brian Carey and Jared Dublin - he could guide the Royals to a very successful summer.

Bringing in a new manager will be key because they should have a say on who comes in and who doesn't - but the ingredients are certainly there for the Royals to enjoy an exciting new couple of months ahead of their first campaign in League One.

Free agents Reading FC could target

Although they will no longer need to follow a business plan, they will need to abide by a certain budget, and it would be difficult to see them spending too much money now they are in the third tier.

With this in mind, it would be a surprise if they don't heavily utilise the free-agent market to minimise costs.

And we take a look at seven out-of-contract players who could be good signings for them.

Joe Lumley

Released by Middlesbrough, Lumley could be an ideal addition for the Royals who saw him do reasonably well in Berkshire during the 2022/23 campaign.

Spending the season on loan at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he was probably one of the Berkshire outfit's best players and should definitely be under consideration as a potential replacement for Luke Southwood, with the ex-QPR man doing much better than many people expected him to during his temporary stay.

The goalkeeping department does need to be strengthened, but does the side need to be freshened up with a new face? Should they pursue a move for a former loanee?

In their quest to rebuild and move on from the past, they may want to recruit a different shot-stopper, and you wouldn't blame them if they did.

Would Aden Flint be a good signing for Reading FC?

Released by Stoke City and appearing regularly for Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of this season, Flint could be a good signing as someone who could provide experience in defence.

With Liam Moore and Scott Dann both departing the club, you feel this experience could be crucial for the Royals, although he may be better in the middle of a back three rather than in a back four.

On a one-year deal, he may not block the pathway of the Royals' youngsters for too long.

Harlee Dean

At 31, Dean is a younger alternative to Flint and could be an excellent asset to have in the third tier.

Released by Birmingham City, he can be recruited for free and with the player already showing that he isn't afraid to take the step down from the Championship, this is a realistic signing that the Royals could make.

Can Reading FC tempt Callum Elder to sign?

It does feel as though the Royals could benefit from having an experienced option to compete with Nesta Guinness-Walker on the left-hand side.

Guinness-Walker isn't the best defensively, but he could improve vastly if he's challenged for a starting spot and could benefit from someone like Elder who has a decent amount of EFL experience under his belt.

Released by Hull City, he may be tempted to join the Royals who will be looking to compete at the top end of the third tier next season.

Lewis Wing

The 27-year-old recorded nine goals and five assists in 44 league appearances during 2022/23 for Wycombe Wanderers - and could be tempted to join the Royals if they can offer him a decent contract.

The Royals are in desperate need of some midfielders and Wing would probably be one of the first names on the teamsheet if he joined, with this game time on offer potentially working in the club's favour if they did want to sign him.

It wouldn't be a surprise if second-tier sides make him offers, but he wouldn't need to relocate if he joined Reading and that could help them to win the race.

Reading should be on "high alert" for Danny Ward

With Lucas Joao and Shane Long leaving and George Puscas set to follow, the Royals will need at least a couple of forwards when the summer window opens.

Ward's contract at Huddersfield Town expires this summer and although the Terriers are in talks regarding a new contract, the Berkshire side could easily swoop in and try and seal a deal for him.

He may not have been a goalscoring machine during 2022/23, but he was excellent during 2021/22 and that's why Reading should be on high alert.

Cole Stockton

The 29-year-old has been a consistent scorer in the past three seasons at a third-tier level, making him a potentially good addition at the SCL Stadium.

With Joao leaving and Yakou Meite potentially following him, the Royals need a few goalscorers to come in this summer and Stockton could be one of those additions.

Bowen and other key figures at the club may need to fend off interest from elsewhere if they did want to recruit him though.