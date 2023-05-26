It was an incredibly disappointing season for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship this year.

The R's finished 19th in the Championship table, only securing safety with one game remaining after a decline in form over the second half of the season which saw them win just four of their last 30 games.

QPR did enjoy an excellent start to the campaign under Michael Beale, sitting top of the Championship table in late October, but despite reinforcing his commitment after turning down a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, Beale left Loftus Road to join Rangers in November.

Neil Critchley was appointed as Beale's replacement, but the 44-year-old struggled and was dismissed in February after winning just one of his 12 games in charge.

Gareth Ainsworth moved from Wycombe Wanderers to become the club's third manager of a turbulent season and after a tough start to life in the hot seat, the 50-year-old managed to lead the Hoops to survival.

There has been some uncertainty over Ainsworth's long-term future, with Football Insider claiming the R's were keen on Ajax coach Michael Reiziger last month, but it seems as though Ainsworth will continue into next season.

Which free agents should QPR consider this summer?

The R's could be facing a significant rebuild with the prospect of losing key players such as Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes, who have both been linked with a move to Rangers, although Beale has since denied the reports.

There are unlikely to be many funds available to Ainsworth this summer and with that in mind, we looked at some of the free agents the club should target.

Daniel Ayala

Defender Ayala departed Blackburn Rovers this summer after three years at Ewood Park.

The Spaniard played a key role for Rovers as they narrowly missed out on the top six, and he would bring vast Championship experience to Loftus Road having won promotion to the Premier League with Middlesbrough in 2016.

There may be some concerns over Ayala's fitness record, but when available, there is no doubting his quality at Championship level.

The R's conceded 71 goals this season, with only relegated Blackpool conceding more, so strengthening the defence will be a key priority for Ainsworth this summer.

Jordan Thorniley

If Ayala's wages prove to be too costly for the R's, another centre-half they could consider is Jordan Thorniley, who has just left Blackpool.

Thorniley made 33 appearances for the Seasiders this season and was one of few players to emerge with credit as his side were relegated to League One.

At 26, Thorniley still has plenty of room for improvement, and he has earned the right to stay in the second tier.

Could QPR reunite with Ryan Manning in an ambitious move?

This would be an ambitious move by the R's, but Manning has previously spent time at Loftus Road, making 96 appearances for the club between 2015 and 2020.

Manning has left Swansea City after an impressive season that saw him score five goals and register 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions, while he was also named as the club's Player of the Season.

As we exclusively revealed, Leeds United are weighing up a move for Manning and there is likely to be many other suitors for the 26-year-old this summer, but if the Hoops want to make a statement signing, there would be few more impressive than Manning.

Sam Byram

Byram has departed Norwich City after four years at Carrow Road.

The 29-year-old would bring plenty of experience to Loftus Road after his spells in the Championship with the Canaries and Leeds United, while he has also featured in the Premier League.

Byram is a more than capable defender at the level, and he would be an upgrade on Osman Kakay, while he would bring versatility having featured on the left side of defence on occasions for Norwich.

Nick Powell

Powell left Stoke City this summer after a disappointing four-year stint at the bet365 Stadium.

The 29-year-old was far from the only player who struggled to make an impact in an under-performing Potters side, but he did score 28 goals in 119 appearances for the club.

With uncertainty over the futures of Willock and Ilias Chair, Powell would help to replace some of the creativity and attacking threat that should be lost if the pair were to exit.

Should QPR swoop for Connor Wickham?

Striker Wickham has departed Cardiff City after his short-term contract expired.

Wickham scored once in 12 appearances after joining the Bluebirds in January, and he enjoyed a productive spell at Forest Green Rovers in League One earlier in the campaign, netting nine times in 20 games.

The 30-year-old seems to have overcome the injury problems which have plagued his career and with Ainsworth likely to employ a direct approach next season, Wickham could be the perfect target man.

Lucas Joao

Joao has left Reading following their relegation to League One.

The 29-year-old has proven himself to be a threat at Championship level in recent years, scoring 45 goals in 119 appearances for the Royals.

Joao has physicality which would help him adapt to Ainsworth's style of play, but he has the quality to bring a different dimension to the R's front line.