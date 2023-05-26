They have become a model of consistency in the Championship over the years, and for the ninth straight year Preston North End will begin the new season in August in the second tier of English football.

The Lilywhites threatened the play-off spots in the final month of the 2022-23 campaign and at one point went level on points with the top six, but just one point from their final five matches put an end to their chances and they eventually finished in 12th.

To challenge for the play-offs next season, Ryan Lowe is going to have to strengthen his squad with loanees returning to parent clubs and the likes of Ched Evans and Emil Riis likely not to be available at the start of the season, and with money tight at Deepdale it's likely going to be free agents arriving through the door.

Let's take a look at seven freebies who could well and truly bolster Lowe's hand for the upcoming season.

Regan Poole

A highly versatile defender capable of playing at centre-back, right-back and wing-back, Poole has been very solid for Lincoln City for the last two-and-a-half years and won their Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

At 24 years of age, Poole is ready now for the step up to the Championship and North End could give him a platform to play regularly.

Ryan Nyambe

It's fair to say that Nyambe's move from Blackburn to Wigan last summer didn't quite work out for him.

He appeared 31 times for the Latics this past season at right-back, wing-back and on the right-hand side of a back three, but they were relegated to League One and having signed just a one-year contract at the DW Stadium, he is free to leave this summer.

The Namibian is still a decent operator at Championship level though and PNE should be lookng to take a punt to bolster their defensive options.

Joe Ward

An attack-minded right wing-back should be sought after to compete with Brad Potts for the starting 11, and Ward is certainly someone who wants to get on the ball and make things happen.

Capable of playing all down the right flank, Ward has notched six goals and 10 assists for Peterborough in League One during 2022-23, but will perhaps have his eyes set on the Championship with his contract expired at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Whilst Potts is energetic, Ward is more creative and that alternative could be useful in Lowe's squad.

Jay DaSilva

With Alvaro Fernandez back at Manchester United and Robbie Brady uncertain to sign a new contract, left wing-back is an area that needs serious bolstering.

Half of the Championship will probably be looking at DaSilva - he's got plenty of Championship experience with Bristol City and is at a good age in 25 and North End may as well throw their hat in the ring as well to try and sign the pacey ex-Chelsea man.

Chiedozie Ogbene

North End would likely have to break the bank and make Ogbene one of their top earners to sign him - but he'd be worth it.

Nine goals scored for Rotherham in the Championship last season, Ogbene can play through the middle or out wide and is now a fully-fledged Republic of Ireland international.

There will probably be other Championship clubs that can pay more money than North End that will be interested in the 26-year-old, but he'd be the ideal player to spearhead their attack.

Sam Smith

Failing Ogbene, there's attackers who were plying their trade in League One last season that could be decent enough.

Smith is one of them - he's plied his trade in Leagues One and Two for most of his career in loan spells but in his two years as a permanent Cambridge United player he's netted 28 times, both from the wing and as a striker.

It would be a step into the unknown in terms of the level for Smith, but there's no reason why at the age of 25 he cannot take it in his stride and boost a depleted North End front-line.

Niall Ennis

It's a surprise that PNE haven't been linked with Ennis already considering Lowe had him at Plymouth Argyle, but after scoring 12 times in the Pilgrims' League One-winning campaign, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea are said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

PNE should quite clearly be throwing their name into the mix as well - there's no guarantee he makes the step up to the Championship but he's well worth a punt for his age and record.