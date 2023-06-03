After an eighth place finish in League One this season, this summer, Portsmouth will be looking at ways in which they can bridge the gap between themselves and the play-offs.

Since their promotion back to the third tier in 2016/17, the club have reached the play-offs on only two occasions out of five, and will be hoping that becomes three out of six come the end of next season (unless they win automatic promotion, of course).

It will certainly be interesting to see what business John Mousinho does in his first summer transfer window in charge.

With that in mind, below, we've outlined seven players, all of whom are soon-to-be free agents, Portsmouth could consider bringing to Fratton Park in the coming months.

Michael Hector

One player the club could consider signing this summer is experienced central defender Michael Hector.

The 30-year-old has plenty of experience of playing at a higher level than League One, and showed this after joining Charlton in January he still has plenty to offer.

Hector's contract expires at the end of June, although the Addicks have confirmed they are in discussions over a potential new deal, therefore, Pompey would need to act fast.

Gavin Whyte

Gavin Whyte is another player Pompey could sign this summer on a free transfer.

Set to leave Cardiff City on a free, Whyte has been linked with a move to Fratton Park previously.

Whyte has proven a real threat in League One previously at Oxford United, and could prove so again were Pompey to snap him up this summer.

Romoney Crichlow

Another player that Pompey could consider signing is Romoney Crichlow.

Set to be released by Huddersfield, Crichlow could be a real asset in the Pompey defence next season.

Having racked up over 50 appearances in League Two on loan from the Championship, the player would surely relish any opportunity in the third tier next season.

Fratton Park will be hosting League One football once again next season.

Sam Smith

Another forward here, and it is 25-year-old Sam Smith.

Smith is set to depart Cambridge United this summer on a free, and like some others on this list, Pompey are said to be admirers.

Smith netted 13 times for a struggling League One side this past season and so would add some very much-welcomed attacking threat at Fratton Park.

Matty Taylor

The centre-forward position at Fratton Park is looking very light at the moment.

With that in mind, Matty Taylor could be an option.

The 33-year-old would be a great squad option, and Mousinho will know him inside out having previously been teammates at Oxford United.

Luke Jephcott

More firepower could potentially be found in Luke Jephcott on a free transfer this summer, too.

The 23-year-old is fresh off the back of a loan spell at Swindon and was recently released by Plymouth.

He has scored goals in League One previously, with his best tally being 16 back in 2020/21.

Dan Agyei

Last but not least, Dan Agyei is another forward option worth considering on a free for Portsmouth this summer.

The Crewe forward netted 16 goals in League Two this past season, but is out of contract this summer.

The club have confirmed they have offered the player fresh terms, but their manager Lee Bell recently said it was unrealistic to expect him to still be a Crewe player next season.

Pompey have been linked with a swoop in recent days, and you can certainly see the merit in this one from the club's perspective, especially on a free.