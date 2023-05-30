Their five-year stay in League Two ended last year when they were promoted at Wembley, and Port Vale managed to do more than enough in the 2022-23 season to avoid the drop straight back to the fourth tier from League One.

The Valiants only ended up finishing four points above the relegation zone in the end, but at the halfway stage of the campaign they were in the top half of the table, only for results to fall away drastically.

A run of just two victories in 18 league matches cost Darrell Clarke his job as manager, less than a year after he masterminded a promotion from League Two, and replacing him in the dugout at Vale Park is his ex-assistant Andy Crosby.

Some senior players have been released ahead of the summer transfer window opening, such as Tom Pett and Jamie Proctor, whilst the likes of James Wilson, Dan Jones and David Worrall have been offered extended terms but are yet to commit their futures to the club.

With squad strengthening needed regardless of what happens with the likes of Worrall, Wilson, Jones and Mal Benning, let's take a look at SEVEN free agents that Crosby could realistically bring in to make his squad one that could potentially crack the play-offs in 12 months time.

Kane Vincent-Young

With Worrall - Port Vale's main starting figure in the 2022-23 season at right wing-back - not guaranteed to be staying, Vale need to be assessing other options and Vincent-Young could be a really good addition.

The 27-year-old wasn't able to show his best form at Ipswich due to multiple injuries but he was given some game-time at Portman Road this past season under Kieran McKenna, featuring 26 times in all competitions.

He'd be a good addition for any top half-chasing League One side and Crosby should pounce.

Conor Grant

Similarly on the other side of the pitch, Mal Benning has a contract offer on the table but other options need to be explored.

Before this past season, Grant was one of the top wing-backs in League One with Plymouth Argyle with a real eye for goal, scoring 11 and assisting 15 times in 76 appearances between August 2020 and May 2022.

Injuries though really put a dampener on his promotion-winning season at Argyle and perhaps he will be tempted with a move back up north closer to his Liverpool roots, which would put Vale in the frame.

Romoney Crichlow

If Crosby is going with a three at the back formation then he will need to bring one player in to his defence at least to bolster that area, with Crichlow a player who deserves a chance in League One.

Released by Huddersfield this summer, the 23-year-old spent the entirety of this past season starring for Bradford City in League Two on loan, and now is perhaps the right time for him to step up into the third tier.

Kieran Lee

Vale need to fill the experienced void that Tom Pett will be leaving behind, and even if he doesn't play 40 times a season, Lee is someone who has been around for an awful long time and can still do it at League One level.

Spending the last two years at Bolton, Lee is now 34 years of age but still managed to keep himself fit all season for the Trotters, playing 41 times and scoring three goals.

Now a free agent though, Lee could do good things for Vale for a season.

Danny Mayor

Another experienced midfielder that Vale could go for is Mayor, who is another player who could relocate back up north following his stint with Plymouth.

Mayor notched five assists for the Pilgrims in 30 League One appearances in 2022-23 and at the age of 32 will still have a lot left to give for a potentially improving team like Vale.

Mason Bennett

With his lack of goals for Millwall at Championship level in recent years, Bennett may have to drop into League One to find his feet again.

Equally capable of playing as a striker or on the left wing, the 26-year-old has scored just eight times in the Championship in the past three seasons in 87 matches, but a return further north and a step down in division could see him score some goals.

Cole Stockton

Stockton will surely be in-demand after the last three seasons of his career, although there was a significant drop-off from the 29-year-old this past season as Morecambe were relegated to League Two.

In 2021-22, Stockton netted 23 times in 44 appearances in League One for the Shrimps but scored just 11 goals in his most recent season - with seven of those coming in the last four matches.

He clearly knows where the back of the net is at third tier level though, and with Jamie Proctor departed there's a need for another strong striker.