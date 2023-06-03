Plymouth Argyle returned to the Championship for the first time in 13 years as they emphatically won promotion from League One.

It was a campaign to remember for Argyle with Steven Schumacher guiding the club to the League One title, beating several clubs with much higher budgets and defying expectations of many.

That being said, it will be an important summer for the Green Army with several loan players departing to their parent clubs, mixed with the need to strengthen to make their side more competitive for the second tier.

It will be difficult, and with Plymouth being a shrewd side over the years, they're likely to ensure spending is pragmatic.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at seven free agents that Schumacher could look to sign to save his club some money this summer.

Which free agents should Plymouth Argyle look to sign this summer?

Luke Amos

Luke Amos will officially become a free-agent at the end of June following his release at Loftus Road.

While Amos struggled to make a major impact for QPR last season due to injury, he will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in a Plymouth shirt if he seals a move to the club.

The box-to-box midfielder has chipped in with eight Championship goals in his career, but his all action style will likely give Schumacher plenty of energy through the midfield. Something he will need with his team stepping into the Championship.

Should Plymouth swoop for Keshi Anderson?

With Anderson departing Bloomfield Road this summer, this will no doubt open the door for the attacker for a pick of clubs.

When injuries haven't impacted his season, Anderson has displayed quality on a consistent basis and when fit, he was a huge asset for the Tangerines.

At 28-years-old, Anderson is in his peak years and with eight goal contributions in 32 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, there's quality there that can be unlocked.

Kevin Stewart

Another player who struggled with injury at Bloomfield Road was Kevin Stewart.

This subsequently led to his release, but there's still plenty of potential there for a club looking to sign a ball winning midfielder.

Stewart started to revive his career at Blackpool before injuries impacted his stay in the North-West. But with Plymouth, they could bring in a player with a point to prove who has displayed his ability on several occasions at Championship level.

Lewis Wing

The 27-year-old recorded nine goals and five assists in 44 league appearances during 2022/23 for Wycombe Wanderers - and could be tempted to join the Plymouth if they can offer him a competitive contract.

With Finn Azaz returning to Aston Villa, goals and creativity are in short supply from midfield and Wing would certainly provide that having done so for the likes of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.

What about Lyle Taylor?

Lyle Taylor could be an option for Plymouth this summer.

With Sam Cosgrove returning to Birmingham City, and Niall Ennis joining Blackburn Rovers, Taylor would present an experienced option with a successful track history of scoring goals at Championship level.

Taylor sees his Nottingham Forest contract expire at the end of June and is an experienced forward in the EFL. With that experience, he could be shrewd depth option for the club to pick up for nothing in the coming months.

Regan Poole

A highly versatile defender capable of playing at centre-back, right-back and wing-back, Poole has been incredibly solid for Lincoln City for the last two-and-a-half years and won their Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

At 24 years of age, Poole is ready now for the step-up to the Championship and Plymouth would be a good option for Schumacher given his versatility and reliability.

Would Sam Smith be a good signing for Plymouth?

Smith is a much younger option than Lyle Taylor and perhaps more in line with the recruitment strategy at Home Park.

At 25, Smith has time on his side and having scored 28 goals over two seasons for a struggling Cambridge side, stepping up to the Championship with Plymouth could be the ideal move for the forward.