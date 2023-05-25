Norwich City are gearing up for a very busy summer as they prepare for another season in the Championship, with promotion sure to be the aim for David Wagner.

However, the immediate focus is on improving the squad, but the recruitment team at the Canaries will once again be working on a strict budget. A few high-profile departures are expected, with Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele sure to bring in significant fees.

Even so, they are unlikely to be big spenders this summer, with the club instead hoping to be smart in the market in order to strengthen the squad.

They’ve already made a move that many consider to be shrewd, with Ashley Barnes joining the Yellows on a free transfer after his deal at Burnley expired.

And, here we look at SEVEN other soon-to-be free agents that Norwich should be considering given their financial position…

7 Maxime Colin

With Aarons set to be on the move, a new right-back will be required, and maybe even two as Sam Byram has left as well. So, it’s an area they certainly need to be looking at, and Colin would be an ideal fit.

At 31, he isn’t a long-term solution, but Colin could still do a good job at this level for a few more years. He has made over 300 appearances in the Championship, so won’t take time to settle in, and he is a steady, reliable performer that sometimes goes under the radar.

6 Wes Harding

As mentioned, this is an area that needs to be addressed this summer, so bringing in another right-back wouldn’t be a problem, and Wes Harding could be a smart capture for the Canaries.

He has excelled with Rotherham this season, but with his deal expiring, he is on the lookout for a new club, and he has already been linked with both Coventry and Luton, which says a lot.

But, Norwich is a club with a lot of pull at this level, and Harding would bring solidity to the defence.

5 Daniel Johnson

This won’t be straightforward as Johnson is on the radar of other Championship clubs, but he is another who is a proven, reliable performer at this level.

Whilst last season was tough, the Preston man has generally shown himself to be a good player at this level, and he can chip in with goals from midfield. With the player also tactically clever and capable of filling in a few different midfield roles, he would add a lot to Wagner’s group.

4 Chiedozie Ogbene

This is undoubtedly the most ambitious name on the list so far, as Ogbene is attracting plenty of interest, but, as mentioned, Norwich will have promotion ambitions, so that may appeal to the player.

Ogbene has been outstanding for Rotherham, and he would add a different dynamic to the Canaries attack with his pace and direct style. Plus, the Ireland international can play various positions in the final third.

At 26, he is about to enter his peak years, and this would be a fantastic bit of business for Norwich if they could bring him in.

3 Bradley Dack

Despite his injuries with Blackburn, Dack has still shown he has a lot of quality, and he could provide Norwich with another, much-needed, goal threat in attack.

The reality is that he wasn’t ideally suited to the style of play at Blackburn under Jon Dahl Tomasson, but that may not be a problem with Wagner, who has given players freedom and license behind a striker in the past.

Dack would also add experience and know-how to the group, and on a short-term deal, it could be a good addition for Norwich.

2 Nick Powell

The Stoke player has had injury issues over the years, and that’s the natural worry about a potential deal for the ex-Man United man when he will be available on a free.

But, he does have ability, and he is another who can weigh in with goals and assists, whilst he has the technique to thrive in a Norwich side that will look to keep possession and build up play.

At 29, Powell should still have a lot to offer, so this is a move that could work out for the Norfolk outfit.

1 Lucas Joao

Even with Barnes’ arrival, Norwich could do with another number nine, and Joao has different qualities that could help the team.

He brings a real physicality to compete with defenders, but he can also run in behind, and, crucially, he does score goals. Admittedly, last season was frustrating for the Reading man as he scored just seven times.

However, in the two seasons prior to that, Joao netted 29 times in 63 games, which is a good return. If he could get back near to those levels, the 29-year-old could play a big role for Norwich.