With Millwall having just missed out on the play-offs this season, it is back to the drawing board once again for Gary Rowett and those in charge of the decisions at the club.

The season continues a recurring theme for the club in recent memory, where they finish in a strong position, but don't quite have enough to get a spot in the top six over the line.

Since their return to the Championship in 2017/18 for example, Millwall have finished 8th, 21st (this being the anomaly), 8th, 11th, 9th and 8th.

The Lions will be desperate for the next number in that sequence to be sixth or above, but in reality, it won't be easy, particularly when the club do not have huge funds to spend.

With that said, the club could always look to free agents as a solution to that.

Below, we've identified seven free transfers the club could consider making this summer to save some funds.

Lyle Taylor

Starting with an obvious one given he has been linked in recent days, Lyle Taylor could be an option for Millwall this summer.

Taylor sees his Nottingham Forest contract expire at the end of June and is an experienced forward in the EFL.

With that experience, he could be shrewd depth option for the club to pick up for nothing in the coming months.

Britt Assombalonga

Another forward worth considering is Britt Assombalonga.

The 30-year-old is set to depart Watford shortly on a free having joined the club on a short-term deal in January.

By the time he got up to speed at Vicarage Road, the season was over for him with an injury, but given his prior EFL experience, he too could be a depth option for Millwall.

Lucas Joao

The last forward to feature on the list, Lucas Joao could be another player Millwall could consider this summer.

The 29-year-old, though, would likely want to be playing regularly.

Joao has shown time and time again he knows how to find the back of the net at this level and would be an interesting addition to Rowett's frontline.

Ryan Nyambe

Another area of need for the club this summer is potentially right-back.

Danny McNamara could do with some competition, and as such, Ryan Nyambe could be a player worth considering.

The 25-year-old is set to depart Wigan on a free this summer, but impressed previously at Blackburn.

Fankaty Dabo

Another right-back worth considering is Fankaty Dabo.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Coventry City, and looks set to depart on a free this summer.

Dabo made 27 regular season Championship performances for the Sky Blues as they finished 5th this season.

Nick Powell

A talented player hit by injuries in recent seasons, Nick Powell is set to depart Stoke on a free this summer.

The 29-year-old could be worth a punt for Gary Rowett, as a back up to someone like Zian Flemming.

When fit, Powell is a real force at this level, as shown in 2020/21, when he netted 12 goals and registered three assists in the division.

Craig Cathcart

Last but not least, perhaps Craig Cathcart is also worth considering at The Den this summer.

The experienced, no-nonsense central defender could soon be set to leave Vicarage Road, with his contract due to expire at the end of June.

The 34-year-old is still a good option at Championship level and could be a fantastic addition to Rowett's side.