Despite looking likely to be relegated a few months ago, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship club once again for the 2023/24 season thanks to the heroics of Neil Warnock.

Once again, Warnock completed the great escape, leading Town to safety with a game to spare in the Championship despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

Huddersfield lost just one of the final 10 fixtures of the campaign under Warnock's stewardship, seeing off the likes of Millwall, Middlesbrough, Watford, and Sheffield United on their way to securing their place in the second tier for another season.

Huddersfield Town retained list

Huddersfield finished 18th in the division, and are now heading for a busy summer, with multiple departures already confirmed by the club in the last week.

Josh Ruffels, Tomas Vaclik, Florian Kamberi, and Rolando Aarons have all been released, as well as four players who had spent the season out on loan: Ryan Schofield, Matty Daly, Romoney Crichlow, and Danny Grant.

Six loanees have also returned to their parent clubs: Joseph Hungbo, Matthew Lowton, Martyn Waghorn, Tino Anjorin, Anthony Knockaert, and Jordan Smith.

Which free agents could Huddersfield target?

Huddersfield are a club without major resources to attract the very best the Championship can offer, but will have to replace a large chunk of these players during the summer window.

Here, we look at seven other soon-to-be free agents that Huddersfield could target given their financial position.

Sam Byram

Byram is familiar in West Yorkshire, having played for Leeds United from 2012-2016, and has recently been released by Norwich City.

He has lost his way due to injury in recent seasons, but has good pedigree at Championship level and could provide good competition to Ollie Turton, who is the club's only specialist right-back.

Maxime Colin

Another right-back, Colin's pedigree and quality at this level is undisputed, and he would represent a big improvement on Turton, even though he is a little older.

He's been one of the most consistent and steady full-backs at this level for the last half decade, and would be a good addition for Town should they be able to fend off other interest, which there will undoubtedly be. He has made over 300 appearances in the second tier.

Should Huddersfield re-sign Scott Malone?

Jaheim Headley and Ben Jackson are set to be the only recognised first-team left-backs at the club, and a new signing is definitely something Town should be seeking, with not many better free agents available to fill that spot than Scott Malone.

Malone has previously played for Huddersfield, but only lasted a season before joining Derby County. He would come with a wealth of Championship experience and be a big upgrade for them in the left-back or left-wing-back position.

Joe Ward

Ward of Peterborough United is reportedly interesting Championship clubs this summer, with TEAMtalk suggesting that the 27-year-old is a wanted man.

Ward is out of contract and can play roles all down the right flank. He has been used as a right-winger, right-back, and right wing-back during his time with Posh. He could help cover multiple positions down Huddersfield's right-hand side.

Could Huddersfield tempt Lucas Joao into signing?

In the two seasons prior to last campaign, Joao netted 29 goals in 63 games at Championship level, which is a strong return. If he could get back near to those levels, the 29-year-old could play a big role for a team like Huddersfield, whose top scorer was Jordan Rhodes with six goals.

This would be an ambitious move, but even if Joao can't reach his highest heights anymore, after his injury woes, he would be a good addition to Huddersfield's attacking ranks, and if he stays fit would get far more than just six, you would imagine. He notched seven despite an injury hit campaign in 2022/23.

Morgan Fox

The 29-year-old just enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career but has since been released by Stoke City. Fox is an experienced defender at Championship level, and a versatile one at that, too.

He is a left-back or left centre-back and is a steady and consistent performer, which would be beneficial to Huddersfield side lacking quality on their defensive flanks.

Daniel Johnson

This wouldn't be a straightforward deal, given that Johnson is on the radar of other Championship clubs, but he is another who is a proven, reliable performer at this level.

Whilst last season was not his best, the Preston man has generally shown himself to be a decent player at this level, who is versatile positionally in central-midfield, and can chip in with the odd goal from attacking midfield as well.