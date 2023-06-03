Derby County narrowly missed out on a play-off place in League One this season.

The Rams lost a final day clash with Sheffield Wednesday which moved them out of the top six in favour of Peterborough United.

Paul Warne will be hoping his side can battle for automatic promotion next season as Derby look to earn their way back into the Championship.

Who could Derby County sign this summer?

Here we look at the free agents that Derby should consider signing this transfer window…

Ronan Curtis

The Portsmouth winger is set to become a free agent this summer and could be of use to Derby.

The Irishman could bolster Derby’s attacking ranks, while also adding more League One experience to the squad.

Curtis has proven he can score and create goals at this level during his time with Pompey so could be a smart addition to Warne’s squad.

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe’s time at Wigan Athletic didn’t set the world alight, but as a free agent signing he could be a smart arrival at Pride Park.

If he can be convinced to take the step down then he would be a great addition to the team's defensive options.

The full back is also competent going forward and could provide a threat down the right flank.

Phil Jagielka

Jagielka’s first time at Derby was quite a success and a return could be on the cards this summer.

The defender still has plenty to offer to a side like the Rams, so could be a real coup if he can be convinced to make a return.

Jagielka’s experience would also be an invaluable addition to Warne’s squad and he would provide strong competition in the heart of Warne's defence.

Robbie Brady

Brady got his career back on track with a good campaign at Deepdale, and has been offered another contract with Preston North End.

However, Derby should attempt to persuade the Irishman to take the step down to League One to further strengthen their position as one of the favourites for Championship promotion next season.

His creativity from out wide, and dead-ball ability could be a useful weapon for the team to have in their chase for a top two spot.

Kevin Long

Long’s time at Burnley came to an underwhelming end, failing to make any appearances in Vincent Kompany’s promotion side.

Perhaps the step-down to League One could guarantee him the consistent game time he wants at this stage of his career, and Derby could be an ideal fit in that case.

Sean Clare

Football League World has exclusively revealed that QPR and Cardiff City are set to compete with Derby for the ex-Charlton Athletic defender this summer.

This would be a great coup for the Rams if they signed the 26-year-old this transfer window.

The full back was a key part of Charlton's side and would provide a strong option for the right flank for Derby, which is needed.

Bartosz Białkowski

The goalkeeper could provide strong competition for Joe Wildsmith between the sticks at Derby.

The 35-year-old fell out of favour at the Den this season, but could still compete to a League One level.

If Derby could convince him to take the step down to the third tier, then he could be what's needed to bring that extra competition into the goalkeeping situation at Pride Park.