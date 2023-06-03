The 2022/23 season was yet another campaign in which Charlton Athletic struggled to compete at the top end of League One.

The Addicks will be preparing for a fourth season in England’s third division, and they will hope Dean Holden is the manager who can take them back to the Championship.

There is still a lot of ongoing scrutiny around the club’s ownership, something that Holden and the Charlton supporters will hope won't impact the club’s plans for this summer.

Free agents that Charlton could sign

The club will be putting their plans in place for the forthcoming transfer window and, as we wait to see what develops for the club, we have looked at seven free agents that the club should consider saving them money this summer.

Jamal Blackman

Jamal Blackman has just come to the end of a strong campaign in goal for fellow League One side Exeter City.

The goalkeeper, who is a former graduate of the Chelsea academy, is a free agent this summer after the Grecians decided against offering him a new contract to stay at the club.

Blackman is now 29, and he is a goalkeeper who has been around the EFL for a while now, and he could be someone who adds real competition to the goalkeeping ranks at the club this summer.

Harlee Dean

Dean is 31 and coming to the end of his football career now, but he still has a few years left in him where he could be a useful asset to a team like Charlton.

The defender has been released by Birmingham City, meaning the Addicks could sign the player for free this summer. Dean could be an excellent acquisition for Charlton as he has shown his leadership qualities throughout his career, and he could be a real boost for their promotion hopes.

Could Charlton sign Harry Anderson?

Anderson is set to be released by Bristol Rovers this summer when his contract comes to an end, ending the two-year spell he has had at the club.

The 26-year-old played a big part in Rovers’ successful bid to stay in League One this season, and before his time at the Memorial Ground, he also played for fellow EFL sides Peterborough United and Lincoln City.

The Addicks will be on the lookout for attacking additions this summer, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi leaving.

Harvey Knibbs

As previously mentioned, Charlton will know they need to replace the departed Rak-Sakyi this summer, and with that hard to do, they could look at the free agent market.

One player who you could say may be a good replacement is Knibbs. The 24-year-old is a free agent after leaving Cambridge United, and during his time with the club, he has shown he is a player who can get among the goals.

Knibbs has been a wanted man recently, but there is nothing stopping the Addicks from making a move for the winger this summer.

Michael Jacobs

Jacobs is a player that has been around the football block, and at 31, he finds himself without a club this summer.

The winger has just come off the back of a season where he played a big role for Portsmouth, so he has shown that he is still very capable at this level.

Jacobs has shown he can be a really useful squad player at this level, so it could be a smart move from Holden and Charlton to add a player like this to their ranks.

Elias Kachunga would be a good signing for Charlton

Kachunga has just been part of a Bolton Wanderers side that won the Papa John’s Trophy and was inches away from reaching the League One play-off final.

The 31-year-old played an important role in that happening for the Trotters, but now finds himself without a club. The forward has shown this season that he is capable of dropping a level and still offering something to the team. With him having League One experience under his belt, Charlton would be wise to pursue a move this summer.

Cole Stockton

Stockton is a player that has been on everyone’s lips for a while now, and it seems that this summer is the time when he is going to make his next big move.

The 29-year-old has been released by Morecambe after their relegation to League Two, and he could be a superb addition to the Charlton side.

The Addicks will know they need to improve their attacking options if they are going to make a good run in the play-offs next season, and Stockton could be the forward who finds the back of the net for them.