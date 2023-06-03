Bristol Rovers will need to conduct a considerable amount of business during the summer transfer window if they want to be competitive in League One next season.

Their former loanees have now returned to their parent clubs and that means they will need to replace them, although they will still fancy their chances of being up there at the end of next term.

Three excellent teams in Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday have been promoted to the Championship - and the three that are coming down aren't automatically promotion favourites.

Reading face a rebuild, Wigan Athletic will start the season on minus eight points and Blackpool aren't guaranteed to be successful either despite the re-appointment of Neil Critchley.

But Rovers can't afford to focus on other teams. They just need to concentrate on themselves as they look to build on a solid first campaign in the third tier following their remarkable promotion from League Two.

How they utilise the free agent and loan markets could be key and with this in mind, we take a look at seven free agents they could bring in.

Luke Southwood

Enjoying a reasonably successful spell at Cheltenham Town, Southwood is now a free agent after leaving Reading.

Having both second and third-tier experience under his belt though, he would be a great signing for Rovers, although it remains to be seen what their stance is on strengthening the goalkeeping department this summer.

If they want to loan out Jed Ward, bringing in another stopper could be wise and you would back Southwood to push James Belshaw for a starting spot.

Harlee Dean

This may be a slightly ambitious move but Dean has shown a willingness to take the step down to the third tier before and could potentially do so again if Rovers come calling.

Born in the south, a move to Bristol probably wouldn't faze him and if he's offered a two or three-year deal, you feel that may persuade him to re-locate and make the move to a club he's guaranteed to stay at for a while.

At 31, he has a decent amount of experience under his belt but should have at least a few more years left in the tank as a player. His experience could be extremely useful.

Taylor Moore

Having done well at Shrewsbury Town during the 2022/23 campaign, he's available for free and would be a decent addition for plenty of third-tier sides.

At just 26, he could be an excellent addition for the long term and could even be a decent asset in the second tier if Rovers win promotion again.

Having been at Bristol City, he wouldn't need to relocate to make the move to Joey Barton's side, although it remains to be seen whether the defender would be willing to join his former side's arch-rivals.

Romoney Chrichlow

Some Huddersfield Town supporters were surprised when Chrichlow was released because he did extremely well at former loan club Bradford City.

This may be a risky signing - but he's only 23 at this stage and has a decent amount of EFL experience under his belt - so he's worth giving a contract to with some of the central defenders that have left the club.

Lewis Gibson and Jarell Quansah have both departed on the expiration of their loan deals, so having depth in this area as well as quality will be important.

Carl Winchester

With plenty of their midfielders leaving including Glenn Whelan, Paul Coutts and Lamare Bogarde, Winchester could be a good addition to have in the middle of the park following his release from Sunderland.

Not only does he have promotion-winning experience under his belt, but he also played regularly in the third tier last season and still has plenty to offer at 30 years old.

Handing him a two-year deal would be a wise decision, especially when you consider his versatility with the Northern Irishman able to play at right-back too.

Danel Sinani

After failing to impress at Norwich City and Wigan Athletic this season, he may not be wanted by any second-tier teams.

Having previously looked good at Huddersfield under Carlos Corberan, it may be a good decision for Rovers if they did try and lure Sinani to the club because he could be a real asset at their level if he can replicate the performances he put in at the John Smith's Stadium.

Able to operate both centrally and out wide, that could give Barton the option to change tactics and systems mid-game, something that could be extremely useful.

Macauley Bonne

He may not have enjoyed the most successful time at Charlton but he has proven himself in the third tier before with Ipswich Town and could thrive if he's given the chance to shine in the right environment.

With Josh Coburn returning to Middlesbrough, Rovers could benefit from having another prolific scorer in their squad, especially with Aaron Collins not guaranteed to remain at the club beyond the summer.

A one-year deal would probably suffice for Bonne at this stage, but they should hold an extension option if his spell works out.